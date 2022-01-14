New York State DEC releases beetles to control invasive bugs on hemlock trees

Polarbear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKmsB_0dlVHC5d00
Mammiya

The hemlock woolly adelgid, an invasive aphid-like insect native to Japan was originally introduced to the Western United States in the 1920s. It was first discovered in the eastern United States in 1951 near Richmond, Virginia, and is now reported in 18 states including New York.

HWA is a sap feeder that inserts its mouth into the hemlock tree and remains there for the rest of its life feeding on the stored starches of the tree. Usually, the trees die within four to 10 years. Although all species of hemlock are vulnerable to attack, severe damage occurs in eastern hemlock trees.

Staff from the New York State Hemlock Initiative, in cooperation with DEC’s Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health program, recently released 856 little black beetles in a stand of hemlocks harboring HWA in Greene County. Over 10,000 Laricobius nigrinus beetles have been released across New York State this season. Laricobius beetles are specialist predators to HWA. The biological-control effort isn’t expected to eradicate the infestation, but it should reduce the HWA populations.

USDA Forest Service research entomologist Bud Mayfield, who conducted a study on the effect of beetles on the HWA population, said:

Every fall and winter, the Laricobius beetles chow down on the HWA egg clusters or ovisacs. They also eat adult adelgids. And the beetles lay their eggs in the adelgid egg sacks, so the beetle larvae also eat the adelgids. The beetles can destroy or disturb 80 percent of egg clusters, drastically diminishing the size of the winter sistens generation.

Also, you might want to follow me - don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the Follow link underneath my profile name.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hemlock tree# HWA# environment# beetles# New York State

Comments / 2

Published by

Living in the Arctic

N/A
1795 followers

More from Polarbear

North Carolina Wildlife Commission proposes the opening of new bear sanctuaries to hunting after fifty years

A North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission proposal would allow bear hunting on several bear sanctuaries in Western North Carolina in a move to stabilize the bear population and curtail human-bear interactions. The proposal, if approved will allow bear hunting at three bear sanctuaries, the Pisgah, Panthertown-Bonas Defeat, and Standing Indian Bear Sanctuaries.

Read full story
10 comments
Colorado State

Colorado legislators introduce bill to protect wild cats from trophy hunting

Currently, bobcats and mountain lions in Colorado are managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the agency establishes quotas, harvest limits, license numbers each year. Trophy hunters kill about 2,000 bobcats and 500 mountain lions annually, typically chasing them down with packs of dogs.

Read full story
6 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania ranks first in the nation for collisions between cars and animals

Pennsylvania has always ranked in the top five states in annual State Farm rankings for the number and risk of animal collisions. During the recent 12-month period between July of 2020 and June of 2021, Pennsylvania drivers had more than 166,404 animal collision claims that were filed, the highest in the country, followed by Michigan. While most collisions are with deer, many other animals followed closely behind such as dogs, cats, farm animals, and rodents.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

Hundreds of suckermouth catfish dumped from aquariums removed from Texas river

Hypostomus plecostomus otherwise known as suckermouth catfish are naturally found in tropical South America, Panama, and Costa Rica. The species are common in the aquarium trade, and aquarium dumping is a primary introduction pathway in the United States. The fish are also frequently released into freshwater bodies by natural resource managers to remove algae.

Read full story
66 comments

Commercial fishermen in Alaska harvests millions of salmon headed for Canadian waterways

In the summer of 2021, most B.C. salmon fisheries were closed by the Canadian federal government, in order to restock the depleting marine populations. During this period, commercial fishermen in six fishing districts off southeastern Alaska intercepted 50,000 Chinook, 1.2 million chum, 540,000 cohos, 34 million pinks, and 800,000 sockeye salmon bound for Canada as per a report published by Watershed Watch Salmon Society and Skeena Wild Conservation Trust.

Read full story
29 comments
Wisconsin State

Proposed eastern sandhill cranes hunt stirs controversy in Wisconsin

Eastern sandhill cranes, once a common sight in Wisconsin were almost hunted to extinction with only 25 breeding pairs left in the 1930s. Decades of conservation efforts and curtailed hunting helped the population rebound to nearly 95,000 as of 2020.

Read full story
17 comments
Harford County, MD

Maryland Darter, only animal endemic to the state, to be declared extinct after final search comes up empty

Maryland Darter, a 3-inch brown-spotted fish, first discovered in 1912, lives in Deer Creek below the Conowingo Dam in Harford County, Northeast of Baltimore. The last time the Maryland Darter was reportedly seen was in 1988. The fish is the state’s sole endemic vertebrate, as it lives nowhere else.

Read full story
1 comments
Utah State

Federal Agency decides against endangered listing for wildflowers in Colorado and Utah

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has decided that Graham’s beardtongue and White River beardtongue, two rare desert flowers, don’t warrant protections under the Endangered Species Act. The two plants thrive on oil-shale outcrops rich in calcium carbonate, a plant nutrient, in parts of northeast Utah and northwest Colorado.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio proposes to curtail 2022 fall turkey hunting season after a decline in the wild turkey population

Ohio Department of Natural Resources proposed a reduction to the 2022 fall wild turkey hunting season by three weeks. As per the proposal, Ohio’s fall wild turkey season will begin Saturday, October 15, and end Sunday, November 13, a reduction of 21 days compared to the 2021 fall season.

Read full story
8 comments
Hawaii State

Soaring axis deer populations creating havoc on Maui airport runway, Hawaii

In 1868, eight axis deer were presented as a gift from Hong Kong to King Kamehameha V of Hawaii, who in turn introduced the modest population to the isle of Molokai. With no natural predators and an ample food supply, the deer population has since exploded to more than 100,000.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington State

Invasive green crabs continue to spread in Washington state, Lummi Nation declares disaster

The European green crab is a small shore crab whose native distribution is in the northeast Atlantic Ocean and Baltic Sea. The species arrived by clinging to sailing ships to the Cape Cod region in the early 1800s. The invasive crab was first discovered in Washington state in 1998 in Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor.

Read full story
5 comments

Beavers are now colonizing the Arctic tundra of Alaska and Canada

North American beavers are moving much further north towards the Arctic Circle than they used to, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) 2021 Arctic Report Card. Over 12,000 beaver ponds have been counted so far in western Alaska alone, with most areas showing a doubling of beaver ponds over the past 20 years. No beaver ponds were observed in this Alaskan region prior to 1955.

Read full story
24 comments
Florida State

Feds announce plans to remove protections for Florida panther, key deer, and whooping crane

As per a proposed federal rule change released last month, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is planning to weaken protections for several iconic endangered species, including the whooping crane, Florida panther, and Florida Key deer. It plans to downlist the whooping crane and key deer from endangered to threatened under the federal endangered species act. Florida Panther is likely to be considered as a subspecies of other panthers in the U.S. and not worthy of endangered species status.

Read full story
235 comments
Minnesota State

Invasive jumping worms spreading in Minnesota’s forests

Jumping worms, which are native to many parts of Asia, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms were first found in Loring Park in Minneapolis in 2006 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.

Read full story
10 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky to build a two hundred megawatt (MW) solar farm on a former coal mine employing displaced coal workers

The project will be located on approximately 1,200 acres on the old Martiki mine site in Martin County, near the Kentucky-West Virginia border. It will be interconnected with Kentucky Power’s 138-kV Inez Substation. Once built, the project will be the largest solar project in Kentucky and will produce enough energy to power the equivalent of more than 33,000 Kentucky homes.

Read full story
57 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania adds Bradford pear trees to the list of noxious weeds banning sale and cultivation in the state.

The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon it became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in the autumn.

Read full story
4 comments

Monarch butterfly numbers at Mexico’s largest sanctuary are up about thirty percent compared to recent years

Millions of monarch butterflies in the eastern United States and Canada migrate to El Rosario sanctuary in Michoacán state each fall to overwinter, clustered together in high-elevation oyamel fir forests. They gather in about 12 colonies in the sanctuary, which have numbered as high as 380 million butterflies in 1997 and as low as 14 million in 2014.

Read full story
25 comments

Botswana holds second auction of elephant hunting permits

With over 130,000 elephants living within its boundaries, Botswana is home to the world's largest elephant population. The country successfully auctioned elephant hunting permits for local and international hunters to hunt 83 elephants.

Read full story
38 comments
California State

Federal plan to airdrop poison onto the Farallon Islands to eradicate mice approved by California coastal commission

The Farallon Islands off the coast of California are a breeding colony for some 350,000 birds from 13 species. It is estimated that there are only about 5,000-10,000 ashy storm-petrels, with nearly half of the world's population breeding on the Islands. The island is also the only place in the world for a unique insect called the Farallon cave cricket.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy