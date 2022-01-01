Invasive jumping worms spreading in Minnesota’s forests

Polarbear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cP9t_0daO03eX00
Representational imagePortalJardin

Jumping worms, which are native to many parts of Asia, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms were first found in Loring Park in Minneapolis in 2006 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.

The worms have since infested several old-growth forests and state and regional parks scattered throughout the state. Jumping worms live in the leaf litter and the top few inches of soil on the forest floor. They contribute to major forest ecosystem disturbance by negatively impacting soil structure and reducing plant growth.

Lee Frelich, director of the center for forest ecology at the University of Minnesota, said

There are invasive species like the emerald ash borer that might wipe out one or maybe a handful of species of trees. Here you have an invader that can destroy the soil. So it's a whole different category of invasive species that can alter the ecosystem at its most fundamental.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has since cautioned the general public to be on the lookout for the jumping worms.

We need gardeners and anglers to be vigilant and to contact the DNR when they think they’ve found jumping worms. The DNR warns people not to buy worms advertised as jumping worms, “snake worms,” “Alabama jumpers” or “crazy worms” for any purpose. Unwanted bait should be thrown in the trash. Gardeners should inspect mulch or plants they purchase for worms.

Also, you might want to follow me - don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the Follow link underneath my profile name.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Minnesota# Jumping worms# forests# environment# invasive species

Comments / 10

Published by

Living in the Arctic

New York, NY
1209 followers

More from Polarbear

Beavers are now colonizing the Arctic tundra of Alaska and Canada

North American beavers are moving much further north towards the Arctic Circle than they used to, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) 2021 Arctic Report Card. Over 12,000 beaver ponds have been counted so far in western Alaska alone, with most areas showing a doubling of beaver ponds over the past 20 years. No beaver ponds were observed in this Alaskan region prior to 1955.

Read full story
22 comments
Florida State

Feds announce plans to remove protections for Florida panther, key deer, and whooping crane

As per a proposed federal rule change released last month, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is planning to weaken protections for several iconic endangered species, including the whooping crane, Florida panther, and Florida Key deer. It plans to downlist the whooping crane and key deer from endangered to threatened under the federal endangered species act. Florida Panther is likely to be considered as a subspecies of other panthers in the U.S. and not worthy of endangered species status.

Read full story
229 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky to build a two hundred megawatt (MW) solar farm on a former coal mine employing displaced coal workers

The project will be located on approximately 1,200 acres on the old Martiki mine site in Martin County, near the Kentucky-West Virginia border. It will be interconnected with Kentucky Power’s 138-kV Inez Substation. Once built, the project will be the largest solar project in Kentucky and will produce enough energy to power the equivalent of more than 33,000 Kentucky homes.

Read full story
61 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania adds Bradford pear trees to the list of noxious weeds banning sale and cultivation in the state.

The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon it became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in the autumn.

Read full story
4 comments

Monarch butterfly numbers at Mexico’s largest sanctuary are up about thirty percent compared to recent years

Millions of monarch butterflies in the eastern United States and Canada migrate to El Rosario sanctuary in Michoacán state each fall to overwinter, clustered together in high-elevation oyamel fir forests. They gather in about 12 colonies in the sanctuary, which have numbered as high as 380 million butterflies in 1997 and as low as 14 million in 2014.

Read full story
25 comments

Botswana holds second auction of elephant hunting permits

With over 130,000 elephants living within its boundaries, Botswana is home to the world's largest elephant population. The country successfully auctioned elephant hunting permits for local and international hunters to hunt 83 elephants.

Read full story
38 comments
California State

Federal plan to airdrop poison onto the Farallon Islands to eradicate mice approved by California coastal commission

The Farallon Islands off the coast of California are a breeding colony for some 350,000 birds from 13 species. It is estimated that there are only about 5,000-10,000 ashy storm-petrels, with nearly half of the world's population breeding on the Islands. The island is also the only place in the world for a unique insect called the Farallon cave cricket.

Read full story

Invasive spotted lanternfly could be spreading through Christmas trees

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China, India, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The species was first discovered in the United States in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. Since then, they have invaded Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston to plant millions of native ‘super trees’ in the next decade to clean its air

Houston’s health department has teamed up with local non-profit Houston Wilderness and Rice University with a target of planting 4.6 million trees by 2030. The new trees will help to improve air quality and reduce flood risks.

Read full story
Bradford, NY

South Carolina to ban invasive Bradford pear trees, offers reward for cutting down trees

The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon it became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in the autumn.

Read full story
25 comments

Invasive tegu lizards thriving in Florida, expanding across Southeastern U.S. states

Black and white tegus are invasive reptile species native to Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina. The species was introduced to Florida through the pet trade and has established breeding populations in Southern Florida. The lizards have been steadily moving to Northern Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama over the past few years.

Read full story
43 comments
California State

Hundreds of redwood saplings planted in Rancho Mark West preserve devastated by last year's wildfire

In September last year, the Glass fire took a heavy toll on the protected outdoor preserve of Rancho Mark West in Sonoma County. The fires caused significant damage to its green cover, with an estimated 40% of redwood trees charred in the Mayacamas mountains.

Read full story

DOE moves to reverse Trump rollback, to phase out less efficient incandescent bulbs to cut emissions

In 2019, the Trump administration had rolled back new energy standards set under President George W. Bush and finalized under the Obama administration to gradually phase out incandescent and halogen bulbs. The move, the administration said, would help consumers to save money and remove unnecessary bureaucratic interference in the market. Trump had even complained that he “always looked orange” under LED lights.

Read full story

Armadillos advance Northward across the US as temperatures rise, Town in North Carolina face Armadillo invasion

The nine-banded armadillo is native to Central and South America. The creatures moved to Southern Texas in the mid-1800s and have been Texas’s state mammal for more than two decades. As warm weather spreads across the U.S, armadillos have been steadily moving north for over 100 years.

Read full story
38 comments
Montana State

Montana seeks to end protections on grizzly bear hunting

Grizzly bears are currently under federal protection in Montana, but following a spate of grizzly bear attacks in 2021, state officials have petitioned the US Fish and Wildlife Service to lift the ban on hunting the creatures. The state wants to assume management of some 1,100 grizzlies in Glacier National Park and areas surrounding it if its bid is successful.

Read full story
2 comments

Free tree for every Welsh household in climate change fight

The Welsh Government has announced that every household in Wales will be offered a free tree to plant over the next year as part of its commitment to tackling climate change. The first trees will be available to collect from March and people will have a chance to choose a tree of their own to plant or opt to have a tree planted on their behalf.

Read full story
2 comments

Deer hunters are helping to fight chronic wasting disease (CWD) in animals

Idaho is organizing specialized hunts intended to gather CWD samples with strict requirements for those hunters who participate. The move comes after two mule deer bucks harvested by hunters in the state’s panhandle in October tested positive for CWD.

Read full story
7 comments

New York announces lifetime hunting licenses as COVID-19 vaccine incentive

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new vaccine incentive “Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure” sweepstakes. The COVID-19 vaccine incentive is intended to increase vaccination rates among New Yorkers. The first 2,000 New Yorkers who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose between now and Dec. 31 are eligible to enter the sweepstakes and a random drawing to win special prize packages tailored to anglers, hunters, and other outdoor enthusiasts.

Read full story
3 comments
Pennsylvania State

State parks in Pennsylvania switching to paper products over plastic at concession stands

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is planning to phase out plastic bags, straws, and cutlery at concessions in state parks. New provisions prevent the use of plastic bags, straws, and cutlery as contracts with food providers are renewed. All single-use plastic items are to be replaced with compostable, paper, wooden, or plant fiber alternatives.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy