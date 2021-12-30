Kentucky to build a two hundred megawatt (MW) solar farm on a former coal mine employing displaced coal workers

Representational image Mark Merner

The project will be located on approximately 1,200 acres on the old Martiki mine site in Martin County, near the Kentucky-West Virginia border. It will be interconnected with Kentucky Power’s 138-kV Inez Substation. Once built, the project will be the largest solar project in Kentucky and will produce enough energy to power the equivalent of more than 33,000 Kentucky homes.

Construction will kick off next year and the project will be commercially operational by early 2024. During the 12- to 18-month construction period, the project will create between 250 and 300 construction jobs, and most of the workers expected to build the project will be displaced former coal workers with a direct payroll of $17.2 million.

Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement:

We are building a future that works for all Kentuckians, and that future includes increased reliance on renewable energy. To maintain the incredible economic momentum we have established this year, we must continue to compete for all forms of energy investment. I want to thank Savion for choosing Kentucky.

Adam Edelen, founder, and CEO of Edelen Renewables, a partner in the project said

This country owes a tremendous debt to the people and communities that powered the industrial development of America for a century: our miners and coal communities. The Martin County coal-to-solar project is an effort to bring the opportunities of a newer, greener economy to the coalfields. Doing so has required the strong support of the Beshear administration and local leadership. We are grateful to all for their support.

