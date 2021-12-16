Invasive spotted lanternfly could be spreading through Christmas trees

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China, India, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The species was first discovered in the United States in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. Since then, they have invaded Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.

Spotted lanternflies spread when their egg masses - 30 to 50 eggs, which cling to almost any surface, including vehicles like rail cars and trailers, as well as outdoor equipment and patio furniture, move from one place to another. Experts warn that as Christmas approaches and Christmas trees begin to be shipped across state lines, there could be an increased risk of the pest.

The North Carolina Forest Service recently warned Christmas tree shoppers to look out for the spotted lanternfly. Joy Goforth, Plant Pest Administrator with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said:

We’re on high alert. Once we knew it made it to Virginia, it’s only a matter of time before it made it to North Carolina. If you know that your tree is coming from another source, particularly somewhere up north, you have to be very careful with bringing it into the house. It’s so highly camouflaged. It is like a spot of mud, and they will lay their eggs on any surface.

North Carolina Department of Agriculture is also bringing in two detector dogs to track the pest as they are almost impossible to detect.

Also, you might want to follow me - don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the Follow link underneath my profile name.