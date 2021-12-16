Houston, TX

Houston to plant millions of native ‘super trees’ in the next decade to clean its air

Houston’s health department has teamed up with local non-profit Houston Wilderness and Rice University with a target of planting 4.6 million trees by 2030. The new trees will help to improve air quality and reduce flood risks.

As per the plan, fourteen species of supertrees, trees that are adept at pulling ozone, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and particulate matter 2.5 microns and smaller from the air will be planted throughout the city.

As a part of the study, 54 native trees were evaluated based on their ability to soak up pollutants, provide flood mitigation, and cool "urban heat islands". Ultimately, they narrowed the list to 17 supertrees, with live oak and American sycamore on top. The final list contained14 species of trees, eliminating those that bear fruit to simplify maintenance for the landowners.

Deborah January-Bevers, head of group Houston Wilderness and a co-author of the study, said.

In the greater Houston region, we do have a lot of different ecoregions, and they’re all important: prairies, bays, estuaries, and bottomland. But trees are truly one of our biggest assets. Planting 4.6 million new native trees in 10 years will need every Houstonian to play a role, and some local leaders have volunteered to begin coordinating the implementation of this ambitious target with public and private partners.

At this point, the campaign has planted over 15,000 native super trees along the Houston ship channel The project also plans to plant an additional 6,000 to 12,000 trees in the spring and fall of next year, with an ultimate goal of 4.6 million trees by 2030.

