Armadillos advance Northward across the US as temperatures rise, Town in North Carolina face Armadillo invasion

The nine-banded armadillo is native to Central and South America. The creatures moved to Southern Texas in the mid-1800s and have been Texas’s state mammal for more than two decades. As warm weather spreads across the U.S, armadillos have been steadily moving north for over 100 years.

Armadillos have sturdy shells but lack insulation. As winter arrives, their food supply becomes scarce and frozen ground conditions prevent them from digging in search of food. Due to global warming, the temperatures haven’t been dropping low enough to do so in recent years in places like North Carolina making these places habitable for them.

Colleen Olfenbuttel of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says:

Our winters definitely have gotten milder. We’re just not seeing the below-freezing temperatures like we used to. Our first documented sighting of an armadillo in North Carolina occurred in 2008. Since then, armadillo sightings have been reported in almost half of the counties in the state.

N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is now asking the public to report any sightings of nine-banded armadillos to the agency to monitor their expansion across the state.

Saphire, a town in the Western part of North Carolina has put a $100 bounty on them as the creatures have become a nuisance for the homeowners. North Carolina currently allows year-round armadillo hunting with no bag limit.

Jason Bullard, a deputized armadillo bounty hunter says:

It’s like hunting aliens. We know nothing about them. We can’t seem to kill them easily. They show up unexpectedly, and their numbers have just exploded.

