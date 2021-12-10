DOE moves to reverse Trump rollback, to phase out less efficient incandescent bulbs to cut emissions

In 2019, the Trump administration had rolled back new energy standards set under President George W. Bush and finalized under the Obama administration to gradually phase out incandescent and halogen bulbs. The move, the administration said, would help consumers to save money and remove unnecessary bureaucratic interference in the market. Trump had even complained that he “always looked orange” under LED lights.

A new proposed Department of Energy rule released last week would use the department’s authority under the 1975 Energy Policy and Conservation Act to establish a ban on the sale of light bulbs that fail to meet a minimum energy efficiency standard which is expected to undermine incandescent bulbs in favor of LEDs.

It is estimated by DOE that delaying the lightbulb standards by a month could cost consumers $300 million in lost savings and 800,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Andrew deLaski, executive director of the Appliance Standards Awareness Project says:

This is a big step toward ensuring lightbulbs don’t needlessly waste large amounts of energy. It’s a win for consumers to make this switch, and it’s a win for the environment.

David Almasi, vice president of the National Center for Public Policy Research who termed the move as an attack on consumer choices said:

The notice issued yesterday is part of a “war” on the traditional lightbulbs popularized by Thomas Edison that Trump tried to preserve. The move will ultimately hurt working families. The Trump administration allowed these traditional bulbs to remain while supporting efforts to advance yet-imperfect alternatives such as LEDs and get past toxic trainwrecks like CFLs.