Free tree for every Welsh household in climate change fight

The Welsh Government has announced that every household in Wales will be offered a free tree to plant over the next year as part of its commitment to tackling climate change.

The first trees will be available to collect from March and people will have a chance to choose a tree of their own to plant or opt to have a tree planted on their behalf.

Announcing the new policy, Deputy minister for climate change, Lee Waters, said:

Trees are amazing - they save lives by keeping our air clean, they improve people's physical and mental health, they are essential for tackling our nature emergency, improving biodiversity, and, of course, tackling climate change.

Coed Cadw also known as the Woodland Trust Wales will be cooperating with the Welsh Government in setting up regional hubs across Wales by October 2022. The first trees will be available to collect from March, from one of five regional community hubs that will be established.

Natalie Buttriss, Coed Cadw Director said:

While tree-planting is only one way to help tackle climate change, it is a simple and enjoyable way for every single person in Wales to have the chance to plant a tree and watch it grow. This project will be open to all types of people living in Wales and we hope it will inspire many individuals and local community groups to become involved. We want people from all backgrounds to be part of planting the National Forest for Wales.

It is estimated that approximately 19.4% of Welsh land area is covered by woodlands and trees and it is estimated that this soaks up 1.84 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2) each year.

