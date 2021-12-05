Deer hunters are helping to fight chronic wasting disease (CWD) in animals

Idaho is organizing specialized hunts intended to gather CWD samples with strict requirements for those hunters who participate. The move comes after two mule deer bucks harvested by hunters in the state’s panhandle in October tested positive for CWD.

The specialized hunts are intended to gather 775 chronic wasting disease samples, Idaho Fish and Game said in a news release. The emergency hunt will include both mules and whitetail deer. and requirements include hunting in specified areas, recording GPS locations for where a deer is killed, taking heads to check stations, and specific carcass handling protocols.

Announcing the specialized hunt, Scott Reinecker, Deputy Director of Idaho Fish and Game said:

We appreciate hunters’ willingness to help us get these important CWD samples. Hunters who want to participate will have to do some things that may be inconvenient, but they are critical to help us to get a better understanding of the extent of CWD in the area. Continued monitoring of CWD over time is important to help Game and Fish understand the potential impacts of the disease as well as evaluate future management actions.

Tracy Nichols, a science officer with the United States Department of Agriculture’s APHIS Veterinary Services Service Health Program said:

it’s very likely the two animals that tested positive are not the first in the state to catch the disease. It doesn't just stay in one spot. So it's hard to say how far it's gotten at this point.

CWD is a disease that is unique to North America. The disease was first detected in captive deer in Colorado in 1967 and has since spread to wild cervid populations in 27 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces.