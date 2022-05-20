Tobyhanna, PA

Glow In The Dark Sip And Paint Event In The Poconos Will Brighten Your Night

Pocono Update

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QPtz_0fksdTLO00
Vic_B

by Thomas Kwan

Everyone needs to go out and have a little fun, the Melanin Social Club presents The Glow In The Dark Sip and Paint event. It's that time to get your friends, grab some food, and party.

Melanin Social Club is holding a special event, an incredible live-action experience. Poconos Paint N Pour Boyz is bringing a twist this year, the Sip N Paint Event tomorrow. Are you looking to have a great time or night out in your hometown, then look no further than the Melanin Social Club's Sip and Paint glow-in-the-dark experience.

Your ticket to Glow In The Dark Sip And Paint Event includes:

  • A live DJ experience
  • Photographs of you having the time of your life
  • Painting instructor
  • Complimentary food
  • 360-degree camera to capture all those moments from a different perspective
  • One free punch drink
  • Hookah to puff the night away with an array of flavors
  • Bar, if you want your night to the next level
  • Dance floor to get your groove on

No matter what the case Melanin Social Club in Tobyhanna has you covered for all your glow-in-the-dark paint, live music, food, and drink needs. The party starts at 7 pm and runs until 10 pm, but it isn't over as people can enjoy the vibe from 11 pm to 2 am with non-stop music, drinks, and fun. It's that time to get yourself painted, dance, and sip.

DATE: May 21st, 2022

LOCATION: Melanin Social Club, 970 Sterling Rd, Tobyhanna, PA 18466

TIME: Doors open from 7 pm-10 pm

PURCHASE TICKETS: Here

