West End Food Pantry Teams Up With Local Ice Creamery To Thank Volunteers

Photo provided by Jimmy's Ice Cream

By Mike Lynn

Nobody expects to be rewarded for volunteering. The value comes from the difference being made in people's lives. With this understanding, one pantry went above the call, partnering with a local business to thank its volunteers in a delicious way.

On Sunday, May 15, the West End Food Pantry (WEFP) show its volunteers appreciation by treating them to ice cream from Jimmy's Hilltop Farms Drive-In. "We are hosting this volunteer appreciation gathering because throughout Covid and the last couple of distributions, our numbers have been growing, and it has been a little stressful at the pantry. We decided that we need to do something to show our appreciation for everybody who comes out week after week. So we are here enjoying sundaes, milkshakes, and ice cream cones. The weather is beautiful, and it's really good for volunteers to sit down and enjoy,' said Karena Thek, director of the WEFP.

According to its website, "the West End Food Pantry is a not-for-profit organization that serves the community by providing food to those in need and other useful items that are sometimes unobtainable by members of the community. The Pantry serves hungry families and individuals no matter size, location, or circumstance that led them to needing food assistance."

The work done by the West End Food Pantry would not be possible without the help of its organizers and volunteers working hand and hand to serve the community. Volunteers are needed to help unload food trucks, grow vegetables in their gardens, run clients' carts out to their vehicles, distribute food, and assist during fundraisers. With many ways to help out, reach out if you or your organization are interested in volunteering at the west end food pantry. For more information, visit their website.

Website: https://www.westendpantry.com/

Hours/ Days: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Address: 516 Kunkletown Road

Kunkletown, Pennsylvania 18058

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.

