PA Departments of Health and Human Services Issue Reminder for COVID-19 Vaccines

Photo Provided by Ronstik

By Adam Capotorto

As the weather gets nicer, more gatherings are held with more attendees. These gatherings of people could be potential spreaders of illness. The PA Departments of Health and Human Services released the following press release in relation to the increase in possible exposure COVID-19:

The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Human Services (DHS) highlighted a partnership today between the agencies, health centers in Harrisburg and Reading, and Medical Assistance managed care organizations to host vaccination clinics in the cities to encourage COVID-19 vaccination to make for a safer summer. Vaccines are available by appointment and walkup.

“As we head into the summer months, we all want to have a fun, safe summer without the risk of contracting a dangerous case of COVID-19,” said DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead. “If you have not yet been vaccinated or boosted against the virus, now is always a good time to take this step to protect yourself and help others around you slow transmission and protect against severe disease. Please take this step to protect yourself.”

“We continue to strongly urge Pennsylvanians to get up to date with their COVID-19 vaccine, as the vaccine provides strong protections against severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” Acting Health Secretary Dr. Denise Johnson said. “Getting a booster shot is a key part of staying up to date, and now with FDA approval and impending CDC approval, children ages 5 through 11 are eligible for a booster shot.”

The partnership includes Hamilton Health Center, Berks Community Health Center, Aetna, AmeriHealth Caritas, Highmark Wholecare, PA Health and Wellness, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, and UPMC for You. All approved COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the clinics. Clinics will take place through the week in both Harrisburg and Reading at the following locations:

Harrisburg dates:

Wednesday, May 18: Highmark Wholecare Connection Center, 1426 N. 3rd Street – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 19: Hamilton Health Center, 110 S. 17th Street – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, May 20: Hamilton Health Center, 110 S. 17th Street – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Reading dates

Wednesday, May 18: 1040 Liggett Avenue – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 19: 1110 Rockland Street – 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, May 20: 838 Penn Street – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

If you or a loved one need to get vaccinated and are unable to attend a clinic, you can find a vaccine provider near you at www.vaccines.gov.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.health.pa.gov.

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.