PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Offers New Grants to Organizations

Photo by Centaur60

By Adam Capotorto

Our veterans have sacrificed so much for us so that we may continue to live safely and without fear. From active duty to logistics, the veterans helped make up the backbone of our strength as a nation and are unfortunately sometimes found in hardships after their service has ended. Luckily, some organizations actively aid our struggling veterans in alleviating these hardships and helping them stand tall again. In a recent press release, the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs had this announcement to these selfless organizations:

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) announced that the 2021-22 Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) is accepting supplemental grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans. The DMVA will award VTF grants to non-profit organizations and veteran service organizations across the state. Grant applications must be received no later than 2 p.m. EST on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

“These supplemental grants are possible due to the continued generosity of Pennsylvanians who donate year after year to the Veterans’ Trust Fund,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We are honored to partner with community organizations and county advocates to see that the needs of our veterans and their families are met.”

Grants will be considered in the following areas:

VTF funding is available to veteran service organizations with 501(c)(19) status and non-profit organizations with a mission of serving Pennsylvania veterans granted 501(c)(3) status under the Internal Revenue Code. Funding priorities for applicants in this category are employment and education, behavioral health initiatives, and other programs or services that address the unmet needs of veterans and their families.

Schindler noted that organizations that applied under the original fiscal year 2021-22 announcement that closed on January 19, 2022, are not required to reapply under this grant opportunity. Those original applications will still be considered as part of this supplement to the current supplemental grant cycle.

Since the grant program began in 2013, 205 grants totaling $5,191,860 have been awarded to organizations providing services to veterans in Pennsylvania.

The VTF is funded by generous Pennsylvanians who voluntarily donate when applying for or renewing driver’s licenses, photo IDs or motor vehicle registrations; purchase Honoring Our Veterans standard and motorcycle license plate, purchase Honoring our Women Veterans standard license plate; or make private donations.

The DMVA is authorized to solicit and accept donations to the VTF on behalf of the commonwealth. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov or mailed to: PA Veterans’ Trust Fund, Edward Martin Hall, Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002.

To learn more about the VTF and the grant application process, visit www.vtf.pa.gov or follow DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva.

