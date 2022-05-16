Pocono Women's Organizations Seek Public Input

Photo by StockSnap

By Mike Lynn

If you are a woman between the ages of 17 and 24, then this is for you. Your voice matters, and people are looking to hear what you have to say.

The Metamorphosis Women's Empowerment Initiative has teamed up with the Proverbs 31 Influencer to conduct a focus group to gather information and ideas on the needs of young women between the ages of 17 and 24, develop, create, and provide programming that will benefit the community.

The mission of the Metamorphosis women's empowerment initiative is to serve as a catalyst for positive change, to empower, support, and encourage the advancement of women of multiple generations, ethnicities, socioeconomic statuses, and educational backgrounds.

The Proverbs 31 Influencer's network offers self-development opportunities through coaching, community, and business education. Their services include workshops, courses, networking conferences/ retreats, business expos, Life, business & financial coaching, and more. It is tailored to educate, support, and challenge clients to fulfill their goals, dreams, and aspirations.

Two rounds of focus groups have already taken place Monday and Thursday of last week, but it is not too late! Two more trials have been scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, from 5 PM to 7 PM, and on May 18, from 10 AM to 12 PM. More classes will be announced next month.

Focus Group Information

Location: 804 Sarah St. Suite 308, Storudsburg, PA 18360

Phone Number: 570-234-3200

Email: INFO @METAMORPHOSISWEI.ORG

Metamorphosis Women's Empowerment Initiative information

Phone Number: 570-234-3200

Email: info@metamorphosis.org

Website: https://metamorphosiswei.org/

Proverbs 31 Influencer Network information

Phone Number: 347-579-7976

Email: proverbs31influencer@gmail.com

Website: https://www.proverbsinfluencer.com/

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.