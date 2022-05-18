Beating The Heat And Saving A Buck In The Process

By Thomas Kwan

The summer heat can bring energy costs through the roof with air conditioning. Here are some ways to keep your house cool while saving a lot of money.

According to safeelectricity.org, with air conditioning in high demand, so are energy costs. Keeping your home at a comfortable temperature is not only expensive but dangerous. Air conditioners draw a lot of power and stress circuits of your home electric grid, creating perfect conditions for a fire.

Safeelectricity.org suggests the following ways to keep your house cooler, safer, and more energy-efficient:

Get the air conditioner ready. Shut off power to the unit before cleaning it. Inside, wash or vacuum cleanable filters, and replace disposable ones. Outside, clear leaves and other debris away from the condenser. Hose off any accumulated dirt.

Ventilate the attic. When the outside temperature is in the 90s, your attic can easily reach 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Adequately sized vents or an attic fan can help keep hot air from building up.

Install awnings over windows exposed to direct sunlight.

Consider installing ceiling fans. On warm days a ceiling fan may be enough to keep you comfortable. When it's warmer, decrease your air conditioner use by using a fan.

Updating your insulation will keep cool air in your home and hot air out. You can add more insulation on top of the existing insulation in your attic. Research the type of insulation you should use.

Use a smart or programmable thermostat. Leave it on a higher temperature while away, and set it to cool the house half an hour before you return home.

According to safeelectricty.org, during the summer, you don't have to sacrifice comfort and cost:

Turn off the air conditioner, and Open your windows and doors. Let outside air cool your house on modestly warm days.

Avoid unnecessary trips in and out of the house. Heat and humidity come in each time you open the door.

Keep the sun out of your house, close blinds, shades, or draperies during the hottest part of the day. Consider planting fast-growing trees and shrubs near your home, but away from power lines, to provide shade.

Set heat-producing devices away from the air conditioner thermostat. The heat from the lamp could cause the thermostat to read higher temperature and keep the air conditioner running more than necessary.

Most people will use an air conditioner if they can afford to, so if you are one of these people, prioritize energy efficiency by looking for Blue Energy Star Label. Energy Star Air conditioners will save you money as energy costs rise due to their efficiency.

# Beating The Heat And Saving A # Cost Cutting Cooling# Energy Conservation

