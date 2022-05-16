Community Gathers for Banquet Hall Ribbon Cutting

Photo by Mike Lynn

By Mike Lynn

Friends, family, and fellow business owners were present to support the opening of the area's newest banquet hall and event center.

On Thursday, May 12th, the Poconos welcomed its newest event center as Willie Mae's Place celebrated its grand opening. Owned by Shantelle and Brian Davis, Willie Mae's Place gets its name from Shantelle's Grandmother, Willie Mae, who always had an open kitchen and invited people in. In the same vein, guests flooded into Willie Mae's Place starting at around 5:30 PM, having a chance to eat and network before the ceremony.

When the time came, guests headed outside to witness the cutting of the ribbon. Presented by Shantelle's very own organization, the Pocono Chamber of Commerce, chamber representatives welcomed Willie Mae's Place with the owners as well as introduced Representative Rosemary Brown and Senator Mario Scavello's Chief of Staff, Christine Bush. Brown and Bush then spoke to present Willie Mae's Place with a certificate of recognition. Next up, Mr. & Mrs. Davis shared some words about their opening.

Speaking separately, Shantelle and Brian similarly thanked everyone in attendance for their love and support. Shantelle also spoke about her grandmother, "This was inspired by my grandma Mae, who passed away last April. This is her legacy. She loved to cook, be with family, and fish. We have this space and a beautiful pond, so we are excited to bring that energy and love to the community."

Willie Mae's Place encourages caterers to lease their commissary kitchen for all their culinary needs. The facility will also be open to patrons to rent out for private parties, events, and more! Themed events, festivals, and other upcoming celebrations will follow, with the next being a Seafood Broil scheduled for May 28th.

Located: 1289 Rt 209 Gilbert PA 18331

Phone Number: (917) 612-9877

Email: smokingpigsandboils@gmail.com

