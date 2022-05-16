Pennsylvania's Plan To Reduce Carbon Emissions By 85%

Photo by Juergen PM

By Thomas Kwan

Industry leaders gather at Pittsburgh Manufacturing Summit to transition Pennsylvania into the new energy age.

According to a Pennsylvania Department of Energy (PDE) press release, today, leaders and stakeholders at the Pittsburgh Manufacturing Summit met with Tom Wolf to show his support for manufacturing. Wolf believes Pennsylvania has abundant natural resources that are marquee for helping the state expand into the clean energy sector.

"Pennsylvania's smoke​ and steel have helped to build many of our nation's most iconic and ambitious projects – the Golden Gate Bridge, the Empire State Building, and Hoover Dam among them," said Gov. Wolf. "And now our industrial strength, abundant natural resources, and powerful workforce have the opportunity to lead the nation in a transition to a clean energy ecosystem including more reliance on clean hydrogen and carbon capture sequestration and storage."

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Energy, Ten percent of all Pennsylvanians employed are in the manufacturing sector, accounting for 11.42% of all economic output in the state. Since 2015 the Pennsylvania government has prioritized support for the manufacturing industry. The keystone state had the economic output rise from $85 billion in 2016 to $92 billion in 2021.

According to the PDE press release, The Pennsylvania governor is working with the coalition of energy, organized labor, and state and local leaders to address the process of the decarbonization of Pennsylvania while ensuring that manufacturing and industry can adapt to a carbon-restricted modern economy. Through investments from Joe Bidens Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $8 billion will support four Clean Hydrogen Hubs, expanding clean energy use in the industrial sector.

According to a Pennsylvania Department of Energy press release, Pennsylvania will be able to help national greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050 through these Region Clean Hydrogen Hubs. At the Pittsburgh Manufacturing Summit, Wolf acknowledged the support of industry leaders and stakeholders. Between the support and the clean hydrogen hubs, Pennsylvania is to become a leader in clean energy.

"The support and excitement we've received from the industry has been overwhelming, and it's critical to our ability to have a seat at the table and compete for these upcoming opportunities," said Gov. Wolf. "Bringing a Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub to the commonwealth will also bring new jobs and economic growth, it will help to reduce emissions, protect us from the growing danger."

According to The Department of Energy press release, they anticipate funding applications will open later this summer. Carbon hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies will guarantee the Department of Energy invests and takes notice of the keystone state.

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.