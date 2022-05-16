Pennsylvania Announces New Funding For Childcare Recruitment And Retention

Photo by Evgeni Tcherkasski

By Jared Acosta

With parents scrambling to find daycare for their children as they return to work, some relief may finally be on the horizon.

Pennsylvania announced a new initiative to help recruit and retain childcare workers throughout the commonwealth. According to Gov. Wolf, it will offer $93 million to certified childcare providers for recognition bonuses, personal development, and recruitment to the critical field.

"Child care professionals spend their lives working in service to others, and the benefits of their work are seen not just by families but by all sectors of society that are able to function because our children are safe and learning," said Gov. Wolf. "We must recognize and reward their investment so we may all continue to realize the intergenerational benefits of their contributions to children, communities, and our commonwealth's economy."

"As a mom to two young girls – including one that still spends her days at a child care facility – I see first-hand the way our child care and early learning systems cultivate our youngest minds and allow my husband and I to do our jobs each day. That would not be possible without the talented and dedicated staff that choose to work in this essential field," said Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead. "But I've also seen how hard the last two years have been on an industry that already often operates on thin margins. The joy and growth I see from my daughter and other children in care would not be possible without the dedication and skill of childcare professionals. We must continue to invest in this field and this profession that gives so much to families every day."

The plan is funded by $655 million allocated towards stabilizing Pennsylvania's childcare system as part of The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). In addition to this $93 million dollar grant, $355 million will be invested in Pennsylvania's Child Care Works (CCW), a subsidized program aimed at providing initiatives for childcare providers to offer extended hours while reducing the cost to consumers.

