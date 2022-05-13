Time Out, They Make How Much? America's New Dream Job

Pocono Update

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHVAI_0fd0kdd300
Photo by Michal Jarmoluk

By Adam Capotorto

An $80,000 salary, by most, is associated with a senior position in a company overseeing the work of subordinates. It requires someone to rise the ranks and commit themselves to excel in their field and outshine those competing for the same title. Maybe this looks like a software engineer repurposing strings of code and creating more efficient data tables. Or perhaps an office employee who works late nights and early mornings to show management their dedication. However, to some, it looks like picking up a mop.

The profitable nature of professional sports doesn't just apply to the players. It trickles down to the rest of the staff as well. Most notably, the janitorial staff that you see hurriedly mopping the court as the players sprint to the opposite side. According to Basketball Noise, a blog that discusses interesting basketball facts, the "mop boy," professionally known as the NBA Court Cleaner, earns an average of $80,000 annually. The range varies from $60,000 to $90,000, depending on the team that employs the court cleaner. Unsurprisingly, this position is highly competitive and requires a stand-out candidate to land the job as there is a minimal number of possible openings at any given time.

So what exactly does the mop boy do? According to Basketball Noise, a mop boy's primary responsibilities are to clean the dirt and sweat from the floor along with any debris that may make its way to the center stage without interfering in the play of the game. Furthermore, when there are breaks between quarters, mop boys must clean the court very quickly as they have minimal time to perform this essential task. Since the pandemic, those fortunate enough to hold this position have an increased responsibility to ensure that the safety and hygiene requirements on the court are met.

The world of sports is as fascinating as it is entertaining. With janitorial staff making near six-figure salaries and effectively always getting courtside seats as an added perk to games where tickets can sometimes go for over $1,000, it is abundantly clear who wins on the court every time. It certainly is not the players.

Sources

https://basketballnoise.com/how-much-does-a-mop-boy-make-in-the-nba/

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Time Out They Make How Much Am# Dream Job# NBA# NBA Court Cleaner# Mop Boy

Comments / 14

Published by

Pocono Update is an independent news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most.

Stroudsburg, PA
1718 followers

More from Pocono Update

Pennsylvania State

Fair Housing and Housing Discrimination Is A Topic Of Concern In Pennsylvania

Housing discrimination is defined as patterns of discrimination that affect a person's ability to buy or rent housing. This form of discrimination can be used against race, marital status, and even parental status. As a result, housing discrimination has become a widespread issue. In response, The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC), the state's leading civil rights enforcement agency, has issued the following release:

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Announces New Funding For Childcare Recruitment And Retention

With parents scrambling to find daycare for their children as they return to work, some relief may finally be on the horizon. Pennsylvania announced a new initiative to help recruit and retain childcare workers throughout the commonwealth. According to Gov. Wolf, it will offer $93 million to certified childcare providers for recognition bonuses, personal development, and recruitment to the critical field.

Read full story
Stroudsburg, PA

Pocono Women's Organizations Seek Public Input

If you are a woman between the ages of 17 and 24, then this is for you. Your voice matters, and people are looking to hear what you have to say. The Metamorphosis Women's Empowerment Initiative has teamed up with the Proverbs 31 Influencer to conduct a focus group to gather information and ideas on the needs of young women between the ages of 17 and 24, develop, create, and provide programming that will benefit the community.

Read full story

Beating The Heat And Saving A Buck In The Process

The summer heat can bring energy costs through the roof with air conditioning. Here are some ways to keep your house cool while saving a lot of money. According to safeelectricity.org, with air conditioning in high demand, so are energy costs. Keeping your home at a comfortable temperature is not only expensive but dangerous. Air conditioners draw a lot of power and stress circuits of your home electric grid, creating perfect conditions for a fire.

Read full story
Gilbert, PA

Community Gathers for Banquet Hall Ribbon Cutting

Friends, family, and fellow business owners were present to support the opening of the area's newest banquet hall and event center. On Thursday, May 12th, the Poconos welcomed its newest event center as Willie Mae's Place celebrated its grand opening. Owned by Shantelle and Brian Davis, Willie Mae's Place gets its name from Shantelle's Grandmother, Willie Mae, who always had an open kitchen and invited people in. In the same vein, guests flooded into Willie Mae's Place starting at around 5:30 PM, having a chance to eat and network before the ceremony.

Read full story

Pennsylvania's Plan To Reduce Carbon Emissions By 85%

Industry leaders gather at Pittsburgh Manufacturing Summit to transition Pennsylvania into the new energy age. According to a Pennsylvania Department of Energy (PDE) press release, today, leaders and stakeholders at the Pittsburgh Manufacturing Summit met with Tom Wolf to show his support for manufacturing. Wolf believes Pennsylvania has abundant natural resources that are marquee for helping the state expand into the clean energy sector.

Read full story
5 comments

Strapped For Cash? Get Your Side Hustle On!

As we continue to face the increased prices of goods and services across the board, many are beginning to feel the pressure on their bank accounts. They are looking for ways to preserve their capital and maybe even make some extra money on the side. Luckily, there are plenty of opportunities to make a secondary income for those willing to put in a little extra work. Here are five cheap and easy side hustles that can ease the financial pain.

Read full story

Total Eclipse Of The Century, Full Blood Moon Tonight

This super flower blood moon coming tonight will be one of the earliest, brightest, and most profound this century. This lunar event will happen tonight between moonrise and moonset. People worldwide will be able to spectate such a natural wonder from anywhere on Earth, with the best seats in the house in America and West Africa.

Read full story
26 comments
Stroudsburg, PA

Main Street Business Moves To Sidewalks During Power Outage

On Saturday afternoon, a transformer went down on Main Street in Stroudsburg, leading to power outages in several area businesses. With electricity being the cornerstone of our society, losing power means closing time to many businesses, but not all.

Read full story
2 comments

Kendrick Lamar: Five Years Later and Still On Top

K-dot, Kung-Fu Kenny, the legendary Kendrick Lamar has finally returned with his newest album, "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers." This album marks the first musical work Kendrick has created since his last album, "Damn," which was released just over five years ago. Prior to this release, Kendrick completely disappeared from the music scene, only making an appearance on his cousin and fellow artist, Baby Keem's album "The Melodic Blue," which was released September 10, 2021.

Read full story

What The Julian Assange Conviction Means For The Future Of Journalism

Julian AssangeDavid G. Silvers, Cancillería del Ecuador, CC BY-SA 2.0. Julian Assange is either a hero or a villain depending on who you ask. But one thing is for sure; this case will determine what free speech and free press mean going forward for America and across the world.

Read full story
Stroudsburg, PA

The Light Shines In The Darkness At Pocono Banquet

On Thursday, May 12, the Pregnancy Resource Center (PRC) of the Poconos held its annual fundraising banquet at the Stroudsmoor Country Inn. With John 1:5, "The Light Shines in the Darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it." serving as inspiration for the night's theme, the PRC of the Poconos exists to share the love of Christ while promoting sexual integrity and bringing life-affirming services to those unprepared for pregnancy or hurt by abortion.

Read full story
7 comments

"The Orville: New Horizons" Releases New Trailer

Seth MacFarlane's space adventure series, "The Orville," last saw a new episode hit the airwaves back in 2019. The pandemic was a massive setback for a show with standing sets, regulars, and extras requiring heavily detailed prosthetic makeups that require close contact. As a result, the pandemic put a temporary halt on plans for the show until last year.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

In This Moment Performing At Sherman Theater Tonight

Image provided by Sherman Theater in association with SLP Concerts. In This Moment is an American alternative metal band from Los Angeles, California. The band members are composed of singer Maria Brink, guitarist Chris Howorth, rhythm guitarist Randy Weitzel, bassist Travis Johnson, and drummer Kent Diimmel.

Read full story

Legendary Actor From Tremors, The Right Stuff Dies

Fred Ward, the gruff yet very relatable character actor, known for movies such as "The Right Stuff," "Tremors," and "Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins," has passed away at age 79. Ward's tough and witty character portrayals were easy to relate to and beloved by fans. "Tremors" is maybe his most-watched movie and is recognized as a true cult classic. Though led by a movie star, Kevin Bacon, it's really the combination of Ward and Bacon, together, as equal stars, that give the film its charm; it's endlessly rewatchable. After the title is shown on screen within the first minute, we learn everything we know about the two friends, Val and Earl, played by Bacon and Ward, respectively. They have such great chemistry together, and whatever the movie has in store for these two, we are interested in seeing these two oddball friends take on the challenge. In this case, the adventure just happens to involve underground worms, but it could have involved anything, and it wouldn't matter.

Read full story
2 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Gov. Wolf Continues Crusade For $2,000 Stimulus and $15 Minimum Wage

Governor Wolf spoke in Harrisburg, PA, today, asking Congress to approve his request for $2,000 stimulus checks and a path to a $15 an hour minimum wage. According to a press release, Gov. Wolf and State Rep. Patty Kim called on fellow representatives to approve two controversial pieces of legislation. The first would give one-time stimulus checks to Pennsylvanians with household incomes of $80,000 or less to help deal with inflation. The funds would come from a $500 million PA Opportunity Program, part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Read full story
136 comments

College: The Unaffordable Dream | Opinion

College tuition is one of the foundations of American success, but many cannot afford it or become a victim of student loan debt. Many people wonder why college is so expensive here is why.

Read full story
19 comments
Tobyhanna, PA

Pocono Non-Profit Raises Child Care Standards

What is your child learning? Are they in a place that teaches them leadership, career exploration, employability, and entrepreneurial training? If not, there is a place that does. This place encourages, empowers, and teaches skills to children from kindergarten to sixth grade, inspiring them to take an active role in their future. Are you ready to learn more? Say YES because The School-Age Division of the Youth Empowerment Services (YES) is that place.

Read full story

PAC-MAN: The Never-ending Appetite We Never Get Tired Of Playing

Few games as simple as PAC-MAN could ever claim to have even broached its success. With the 40th anniversary being celebrated on May 22nd, 2020, PAC-MAN officially became one of the oldest series to maintain consistent popularity in the history of gaming. It joined title titans Mario, Metroid, Centipede, and countless others who planted their feet in the gaming industry decades ago and simply would not budge. According to Wikipedia, it was originally introduced as "PUCK MAN," and has come a long way from its humble origins as one arcade game in Tokyo's Shibuya district. It has been offered on every form of console since the Atari 2600 and is one of the few games with flexible enough licensing to be available on all major platforms. Now we welcome back the bottomless pit and terror of small little dots across the planet in his newest release! Bandai Namco Entertainment's (BNE) website states PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ will be hitting shelves on May 27th, 2022, much to the delight of both older and more modern gamers alike. The edition is a sequel to the previous Museum title and includes more of the spin-off and obscure titles from the series.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy