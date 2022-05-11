Hoops 4 Homeless Tournament To Benefit Monroe County Homeless Outreach Program

Photo provided by Tortuga Data

By Mike Lynn

So you think you’re good at basketball? Prove it. Grab three friends and put your team to the test next month as on June 11th, Forever Dedicated 64 Fitness and Hoops will be hosting its Pocono Hoops 4 Homeless 4 on 4 Basketball Tournament. This fun-filled family event will include raffles, games, and prizes. Donations are accepted, with proceeds supporting the Street2Feet Homeless Outreach Center.

This four-on-four, half-court basketball tournament will include the Junior High, High School, and Adult unlimited divisions. The tournament is a single-game elimination bracket style. If you are interested in participating in a division, act fast. Sign-ups are $100 per team. Only full teams are being accepted. Team registration ends May 14th. The tournament will take place at Mountain View Park, 104 Mount View LN, Tannersville, PA 18372.

According to their website, Forever Dedicated 64 Fitness and Hoops is designed to teach all levels of basketball fundamentals and drills and fitness. This effort is not only to guarantee the continuance of a basketball program available to children of all levels but in addition provide the tools to maintain healthy lifestyles. Shooting, balance, rebounding, and footwork are some of the fundamentals that Forever Dedicated 64 Fitness and Hoops.

According to their website, Street2Feet Outreach Center is the only day shelter and outreach program for adults who are homeless or facing homelessness in Monroe County. Street2Feet is part of RHD’s Crossroads Community Services and, with the financial support of the Emergency Solutions Grant, serves the homeless population of Monroe County. This grant provides half of the funding necessary for them to function and requires that the other half be provided elsewhere, such as the local community and supporting donors.

For more information,

Website: Foreverdedicated64.com

Email: Forever64Dedicated@gmail.com

Phone Number: (570) 500-2360

