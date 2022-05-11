Hospitals Nationwide Face Shortages Of Crucial Scanning Supplies

Photo provided by Sungmin Cho

By Jared Acosta

Supply chain issues are causing major headaches for hospitals across the country as they are forced to explore various conservation strategies for dwindling scanning supplies.

According to a letter released by St. Luke's Health Network in Pennsylvania, the hospital system, along with many all over the United States, is taking added steps to conserve contrast media. Current precautionary measures include the use of other imaging technologies and postponing non-emergency procedures. The letter blames Covid-related supply chain disruptions in China and states that the problem is occurring in all U.S. hospitals.

Please see the full letter below:

Dear St. Luke's Patients,

Due to unprecedented COVID-related supply chain disruptions in China, all hospitals in the United States are experiencing a shortage of contrast media (sometimes referred to as X-ray dye) used to perform CAT or C.T. scans. As at all U.S. hospitals, St. Luke's ability to perform these scans in all but the most critical cases will be limited until these supply chain issues are corrected. This shortage has been caused by the Chinese government's COVID lockdown of Shanghai, where most of the world's supply of contrast media is manufactured and then subsequently distributed by G.E. Healthcare and Bracco. This disruption is expected to last until at least the end of June.

St. Luke's is exploring various strategies to conserve contrast media, including using other imaging technologies and materials and postponing non-emergency scans. As always, we are 100% committed to providing the best possible care to our patients. We will continue to keep you informed about this issue. If you have any questions or concerns, please call us at 1-866-ST-LUKES, option 2.

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEW