Poconos Welcomes New Banquet Hall And Event Center

Photo provided by Willie Mae's Place

By Mike Lynn

Summer is around the corner. As lovely weather approaches, everyone seems to be coming out of their homes more and more, which is a telltale sign that event season is upon us. Organizing your special event takes hours of planning and logistics. The right or wrong setting can dramatically change the mood and even ruin your perfect evening. This is why it is so important to choose the ideal location. Both stunning and sophisticated, Willie Mae's Place's precise combination of style and comfort is sure to leave your guests with lasting memories.

On Thursday, May 12th, the Poconos will welcome a new banquet hall event center when 'Willie Mae's Place' opens its doors for the first time. The public is invited to celebrate the grand opening, which will kick off at 5:30 PM. Guests will be able to enjoy delicious food, wonderful music, and a ribbon-cutting planned for 6 PM.

Willie Mae's Place is owned by Shantelle and Brian Davis. The center gets its name from Shantelle's Grandmother, Willie Mae, who always had an open kitchen and invited people in. Keeping her memory alive, Willie Mae's space is available for businesses and individuals to host live events, meetings, paint and sips, celebrations, and anything else that pops up, satisfying all of the area's needs.

"Willie Mae's place is named after my grandma Willie Mae Taylor. Grandma Mae always opened her home and kitchen, and it is with her spirit in mind that we offer our space as an event facility for smaller parties and the commissary kitchen for any caterer looking for a location to scale their business," said Shantelle Davis.

Caterers and food trucks will also be able to book the kitchen for their event needs as well. In addition, Brian and Shantelle intend to use the space to host various festivals and other upcoming celebrations.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting is a public event and all are welcome. Willie Mae's Place is located at 1289 Rt 209 Gilbert, PA 18331

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.