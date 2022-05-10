Today Is The Deadline To Register For Pennsylvania Primary Mail-In Ballots

Photo provided by Pixabay

By Adam Capotorto

The Pennsylvania Department of State reminds citizens that today is the deadline to register for mail-in voting ballots in the Commonwealth.

To date, nearly 800,000 Pennsylvanians have registered for mail-in ballots. Be aware that these ballots have a deadline to be received at 8 pm on May 17th. Postmarks do not count for this deadline. Meaning that ballots postmarked before May 17th but not received by election boards until after the deadline will not be counted. Those who receive mail-in ballots but decide to vote in person may do so, provided they void their unused mail-in ballot and envelope. After voiding the mail-in ballot, the voter will be asked to sign a declaration and then may vote on a standard ballot. Those who have already used and sent in their mail-in ballots may not vote on Election Day.

The Pennsylvania Department of State reminds citizens that all voting information can be found at vote.pa.gov. Acting Secretary of State, Leigh M. Chapman quotes “The vote.pa.gov site is a one-stop shop for Pennsylvanians looking for information about elections and voting, [Pennsylvanians] can verify their voter registration, locate their polling place, learn how to return their mail ballot, and even watch a video of how to cast a ballot on their county's voting system.” Chapman also noted that today, at 5pm is the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Voters wishing to cast their vote in person at their polling place may do so on Election Day (May 17th) from 7 am to 8 pm. First-time voters are required to bring identification.

For more information on voting, visit vote.pa.gov or call the Department of States toll-free number at 1-877-868-3772.

