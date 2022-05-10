High-Speed Internet Is About To Get A Lot Cheaper For 40% Of Americans, See If You Qualify

Photo by Explorer Bob

By Thomas Kwan

High-Speed Broadband internet is a necessity, and the Federal government is about to make access a lot cheaper for 40% of Americans.

In an address to the American public on May 9, 2022, President Biden announced that tens of millions of Americans will soon have access to fast and affordable high-speed broadband through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Roughly 48 million families, equivalent to 40% of American households, are eligible for the federal ACP. New pricing will range from free to $30 monthly, according to a US Department of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) report.

"Nearly 40 percent of the households in America qualify. And if you qualify, you're going to get a $30 credit per month toward your Internet bill, which me- — which most folks — will mean they get on for nothing. Look — zero," said President Biden.

According to a speech Joe Biden gave on May 9, 2022, at the White House Rose Garden, tens of millions of Americans will be eligible to receive cheaper and highly accessible high-speed broadband. The Internet has become a staple in American lives, whether they work from home, use telehealth during a pandemic, or for student home-schooling.

"You know, the need for high-speed Internet is — is a little bit like what used to be probably what my grandfather talked about: needing to have a telephone. It's pretty consequential. And it's only going to keep growing, this need. High-speed Internet is not a luxury any longer, it's a necessity," said Biden

According to a White House Rose Garden speech given by Joe Biden, the planned expansion, many Americans who live in rural or poor areas will now have access to high-speed broadband internet.

"And that's why the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included $65 billion to make sure we expand access to broadband Internet in every region of the country — urban, suburban, and rural — everywhere — everywhere — (applause) — so every household in America can get connected."-said Biden

Many Americans will no longer have to worry about paying extravagant amounts of money towards internet bills as long as they make less than $55,000 a year salary for a two-person household and $27,000 or less for those on a single income, according to the White House press release. The other people who qualify are those on Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income and other programs.

To see if you qualify for the ACP, click here.

Read President Biden's full speech at https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2022/05/09/remarks-by-president-biden-on-the-affordable-connectivity-program%ef%bf%bc/