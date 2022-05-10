Pennsylvania Offers Free Financial Literacy Training To New And Expecting Moms

Photo provided by Pixabay

By Jared Acosta

There's no doubt that parenting is a non-stop adventure, no matter how old your children are. However, things can become particularly overwhelming for new mothers who may be in the earlier stages of acquiring all the necessary resources or lack proper support systems and are struggling financially. To help alleviate some of the stress, Pennsylvania is launching a new program to educate new and expecting mothers on managing their money more effectively.

According to a statement by The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS), the new program, called "The Moms on the Money (MOM) Trail," is a free ten-week online course that teaches financial tips and techniques as a proactive approach to tackling poverty. The program will cover a variety of financial topics, including creating budgets and spending plans, short and long-term saving and investing, credit, and avoiding fraud and scams. It is a partnership between DoBS, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, and the Pennsylvania Treasury. It is based mainly on a similar collaboration between DoBS and the Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) Pocono Region's Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP).

"Major life events can be an opportune time to take an assessment of your personal financial capability and seek out relevant, credible, and factual information to grow that knowledge," said Secretary of Banking and Securities Richard Vague. "The department and our partners remain committed to ensuring all Pennsylvanians are able to make wise financial decisions, no matter their stage of life."

Anyone interested in learning more about the Moms on the Money Trail program can do so by contacting informed@pa.gov.

