Caribbean Cooking Class Comes To The Poconos

By Mike Lynn

Are you eating that same TV dinner for the fourth night in a row? What stops you from learning to make some good-tasting food and having fun while doing it? If you are looking to take your cooking skills to the next level, meet new people, and create new memories, then this is for you.

Seanalee Lazare of Diva Lee Falls Caribbean Basket will be hosting a 'Dish in a Bag' Caribbean Cooking Class. Callaloo is a popular Caribbean leafy green vegetable dish and will be the night's focus. Callaloo will be served with complimentary Coo Coo & Fish upon completing the class. The class will take place Monday, May 16th, at Northampton Community College Monroe Campus and will run from 6 PM to 9 PM.

"It's an experience like none other. This will be an experience beyond creating a dish. We will make memories and friends and have a chance to network. It will take your taste buds on a trip to the Caribbean!" says Seanalee Lazare.

Upon conclusion, participants will leave with a 'Dish in a Bag,' including all ingredients and knowledge to recreate the dish from the comfort of their kitchen. The skills learned from this class will allow participants to show off their newly learned skills and take their family and or friends on a Caribbean trip without leaving the Poconos.

If you are interested in participating in Diva Lee Falls Caribbean Basket's 'Dish in a Bag' Caribbean Cooking Class, be sure to act fast, space is limited, and this is something you will not want to miss. If you are unable to make it this time around or would like to learn new recipes in the future, Seanalee plans to host more 'Dish in a Bag' classes in the coming months. Keep an eye out!

Sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dish-in-a-bag-tickets-302034702927?aff=efbneb

