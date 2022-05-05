Turbo Tax Forced To Reimburse $141 Million To Customers For Deceptive Practices

Photo by Jared Acosta

Intuit Forced To Pay $141 Million To Customers For Deceptive Practices

By Jared Acosta

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a $141 million multi-state settlement with Turbo Tax's parent company, Intuit.

According to AG Shapiro, Intuit offered a free version of their tax programs through a public/private partnership with the IRS in exchange for the IRS no longer offering their own. Advertised as free to those earning $34,000 or less, Intuit deceived clients into believing they had to upgrade to a "freemium version and pay to file after providing their full tax information when that was not the case. Prior to the partnership, the IRS offered a free online filing option that approximately 70% of Americans qualified for. By contrast, Turbo Tax's free version was for simple returns only, qualifying roughly half as many filers.

"Intuit aggressively marketed a TurboTax Free Edition that in reality was hardly ever free," said AG Shapiro. "They bid on paid search ads to drive consumers to their 'freemium product' and purposefully blocked their IRS-partnered Free File landing page from search engine results during the peak of Tax Year 2018, leading to many Pennsylvanians who could have filed for free having to pay to file instead. Thanks to our settlement, Intuit won't be able to engage in this kind of behavior again. Pennsylvania consumers deserve to know all of their tax filing options so they can make the best choice for themselves and their families."

After court costs and legal fees, the remainder of the $141 million settlement will be returned to clients after a multi-state investigation determined Intuit engaged in deceptive and unfair business practices. Under the settlement, an estimated 158,000 Pennsylvanians who upgraded to the "freemium" version will receive $30 for each year they paid the company to file.

According to the statement, Intuit has also agreed to reform its business practices, including:

Refraining from making misrepresentations in connection with promoting or offering any online tax prep products

Enhancing disclosure in its advertising and marketing of free products

Refraining from requiring consumers to start their tax filing over if they exit one of Intuit's paid products to use a free product instead

In addition to Turbo Tax, Intuit is the parent of Quickbooks, Mailchimp, Credit Karma, and Mint.

