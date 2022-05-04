Star Wars Day Special: Darth Vader Appears in the Latest “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Trailer

Property of Disney Plus

By Nick Sergi

Not long after 9 AM, Eastern Standard Time, on May 4, also known by fans as Star Wars Day, Lucasfilm released a brand new trailer for the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” show. The six-episode limited series event will air its first two episodes on May 27. The show will chronicle an adventure with Obi-Wan Kenobi during his self-imposed exile on the desert planet of Tatooine. As the Galactic Empire continues to grow and create martial law across the Galaxy, Obi-Wan, a former Jedi Master, will stay near to the son of his former student in the hopes that the boy can grow into a powerful Jedi.

During this time, his former student, Anakin Skywalker, is now consumed by the evil Darth Vader and encased in the iconic armor that allows him to live. There has been much speculation amongst the fan base as to whether or not the series would show Obi-Wan reencountering Darth Vader. There had been some conjecture that an encounter would go against the canon and continuity of the original Star Wars film, which “may” have implied that their duel on Mustafar - shown in Revenge of the Sith - was their last encounter before meeting on the Death Star. But the trailer assures us that they will meet again.

Obi-Wan has a lot to deal with on this show. Years ago, Owen Lars adopted Luke to live on the homestead with Beru Lars, has much animosity toward Obi-Wan. While Obi-Wan insists that there will be a time when the young Luke Skywalker must be trained to hone the Force properly, Owen knows what happened to the boy’s father, Anakin, during the Clone Wars. He also knows that Obi-Wan had trained Anakin and, all of these years later, blames Obi-Wan for improper training. In Star Wars (1977), Owen tells the grown-up Luke that his father died in the Clone Wars, but we may now find out for sure if Owen has known all along Anakin Skywalker did, in fact, become Darth Vader.

During the trailer, we see shots of many of the Empire’s Inquisitors, evil enforcers who are Force-sensitive that work for Darth Vader. Their mission is to hunt down any and all Jedi that had survived Order 66 (as shown in Revenge of the Sith), and it is clear that these Inquisitors have discovered Obi-Wan.

The trailer ends with a shot of Obi-Wan looking weary, and we hear the deep, mechanical breathing of Darth Vader after seeing his cybernetic parts being assembled and activated. It proves the most iconic figure in all of Star Wars will finally be seen on the small screen.

The six-part limited series is directed by Deborah Chow, who had previously directed episodes of The Mandalorian.

Watch the official trailer here at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w13UW6CoYZo

Check our website for several Star Wars feature stories to celebrate May the Fourth!