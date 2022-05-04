Pocono Residents Divided Over Possible Roe Vs. Wade Outcome

Photot by Khusen Rustamov

By Jared Acosta

After the Supreme Court confirmed today that a majority opinion draft on Roe vs. Wade, leaked to Politico, is authentic, concerns over whether the controversial 1973 court rule may be overturned are front and center once more.

In the opinion draft published by Politico, Associate Justice Samuel Alito stated, "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start." The words "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled" have many Americans concerned as a woman's right to choose has been federally protected for nearly one-half century, and that may change.

Sunny Carnes of East Stroudsburg believes every woman has the right to make that decision for themselves and supports autonomy over one's own body. "It's ridiculous that men are making these decisions," she said. Carnes also voiced concerns that some women may seek unsafe treatments if federal protections are lifted.

Sky Jardine, also of East Stroudsburg, said she is against using abortion as a method of birth control but understands that it may be necessary for certain instances, such as when someone is in the early stages of their life. "It could be beneficial for someone who is too young or can't afford to care for a child," she said. "I understand why someone would want to."

Krista Paolucci of Barrett Township believes the overturning of Roe v Wade will remove the power from lifelong federal appointees and return it to state legislators and, ultimately, the voters. "This is the most democratic way for our country to address a deeply contentious issue that has scarred the spirit of our nation for generations," she said.

Regardless of the Supreme Court's decision, Pennsylvania will not be immediately affected. Governor Tom Wolf issued a statement earlier today saying, "A decision by the Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade will not have an immediate impact on Pennsylvania or its current laws. Should this opinion become final, abortion access in Pennsylvania will remain legal and safe as long as I am governor. I will continue to veto any legislation that threatens access to abortion and women's health care."

Read the original leaked at https://www.politico.com/news/2022/05/02/supreme-court-abortion-draft-opinion-00029473

Read Gov. Wolf's statement on Roe v. Wade at https://www.governor.pa.gov/newsroom/gov-wolf-abortion-access-in-pennsylvania-will-remain-legal-and-safe-as-long-as-i-am-governor/

Read the Supreme Court leak confirmation at https://www.scotusblog.com/2022/05/roberts-orders-leak-investigation-as-court-confirms-authenticity-of-draft-opinion/

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.