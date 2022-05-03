Deadline To Apply For 2022-2023 Homeless Assistance Fund Approaches

Photo by Leroy Skalstad

Monroe County Commissioners are currently accepting applications for the Homeless Assistance Program (HAP) and Human Services Development Fund (HSDF) for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. All applications must be filled out in the proper format and returned to the Monroe County Fiscal Affairs Office by May 16, 2022.

Print the Homeless Assistance Program (HAP) and Human Services Development Fund (HSDF) application here.

FULL ​PUBLIC NOTICE

The Monroe County Commissioners announce the availability of Requests for Funding Proposal (RFP) applications for the Homeless Assistance Program (HAP) and Human Services Development Fund (HSDF) for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year.

RFPs will be accepted by the Monroe County Commissioners on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.

Proposals must be returned in the format described in the RFP packet to the Monroe County Fiscal Affairs Office, by the date and time listed above. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline.

Non-profit and county agencies interested in applying for HAP/HSDF may obtain an RFP packet from the Monroe County Fiscal Affairs Office or request by emailing jgenest@monreocountypa.gov.

Proposed projects must meet all of Department of Human Services, local priorities and eligibilities accordingly.

If you require any special accommodations to obtain or submit a proposal, please provide reasonable notice of your needs to the Monroe County Fiscal Affairs Office. The address and telephone number is listed below.

All questions, comments, inquiries shall be directed to:

Monroe County Fiscal Affairs Office

Monroe County Administrative Center

One Quaker Plaza, Room 204

Stroudsburg, PA 18360

570-517-3130

