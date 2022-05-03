Pennsylvania Announces $10 Million in Student Debt Relief, See Who Qualifies

Photo by Rob Towne and Pixabay

By Thomas Kwan

According to a Department of Drug and Alcohol Program (DDAP) press release issued today, $10 million is available through the Substance Use Disorder (SUD) loan repayment program. This program targets those in SUD treatment and Single County Authority (SCA) funded case management professionals helping them repay their student debt.

"We must promote access so that all individuals living with a substance use disorder are able to receive quality care in their communities," said DDAP Secretary Jen Smith. "By removing some of the burdens of debt associated with the cost of education, we are incentivizing professionals to remain in the substance use disorder treatment field and help Pennsylvanians who need it most."

According to the DDAP, between high turnover rates, shortages, and lack of access to care for Pennsylvania SUD treatment, pressure is at an all-time high for everyone involved. The DDAP hopes to retain SUD practitioners and entice others to join the field by offering this opportunity to pay student loans.

The loan repayment is available for SUD practitioners and SCA-funded case management service workers via an online application entered by May 26th, 2022. Approved practices that meet the following requirements of Section-6 will be eligible to receive funding as long as they have two years of experience in SUD treatment and commit two another two years of providing their services. Grants are awarded based on funding availability. Practitioners can apply up to $100,000, depending on occupation and work experience. The amount awarded will depend upon the number of applications that meet the Grant Initiative Funding Application (GIFA) requirements, the grant amount requested, and the amount of available grant assistance to be awarded.

This funding opportunity is made possible by the Opioid Settlement Fund (McKinsey) and Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana Program Fund.

https://apps.ddap.pa.gov/DDAPSUDLoanRepaymentProgram/

https://www.ddap.pa.gov/Documents/Funding%20documents/GIFA%2022-02%20LoanRepayment_ProjectSummary.pdf

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.