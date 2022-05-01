Pocono Area Non-Profits Team Up To Provide Free And Low-Cost Medical Diagnostic Services

Photo courtesy of Charese Sanders and Metamorphosis Women's Empowerment

By Mike Lynn

On Saturday, May 7th, The Metamorphosis Women's Empowerment Initiative and Passion for Christ Church will host their second annual Community women's health fair.

Metamorphosis has partnered with Lehigh Valley Health Network, Adagio Health, and several community organizations from the Poconos and surrounding areas. The event will offer uninsured and underinsured access to free or low-cost diagnostic services, including Covid -19 testing, vaccines, boosters, and heart health screenings (blood pressure, cholesterol, and more). There will also be giveaways, Zumba and yoga classes, mental, physical, and spiritual health information, help with food insecurities, and more.

The event will also feature mobile health coaches from the Lehigh Valley Health Network and Adagio Health. They will conduct mammograms and Cervical cancer screenings for insured women and free screenings for the uninsured.

The Metamorphosis Women's Empowerment Initiative, founded by Charece N. Sanders, is a multi-faceted community-based organization in Stroudsburg, PA, established to build a multitude of relationships fashioned to enhance "the womanly Experience." Our Community Outreach Projects are established to build relationships with community organizations to assist in constructing pathways to better and safer lifestyles for low-income communities.

Passion For Christ Church Inc., founded by Senior Pastor Aracely Mitchell, is a faith-based, 501(c)3 non-profit organization devoted to supporting our community regardless of race, age, gender, or faith-base by helping to spread love and hope to children and families in need. Their Food Pantry serves as a vehicle to provide assistance and restore hope to those in need in our community.

Although this is a women's health fair, in observance of Women's Health month, men are welcome and able to receive care too. The event will occur at Dansbury Park, 15 Day Street, East Stroudsburg, PA, and will run from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Anyone interested in being seen can pre-register by calling: Tatyana Abreu at 412-626-7899 or emailing her at TAbreu@adagiohealth.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Learn more at:

www.Metamorphosiswei.org

www.passionforchristchurch.org

