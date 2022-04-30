Attorney General Seeks Additional Student Loan Relief For Deceived Borrowers

Pocono Update

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDNQv_0fP80ItX00
Image provided by 3D Animation Production Company

By Jared Acosta

According to a statement released Thursday, April 28, 2022, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is forming a coalition to cancel approximately $50 million in student loan debt for 7,000 Pennsylvania students who attended the for-profit Brightwood Career Institute.

"These borrowers sought out an education to build new skills and get ahead in their careers," said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. "Instead, this institution misrepresented its credentials and left students in the dark. We are calling on the Department of Education to take action to help Pennsylvania borrowers and provide debt relief."

According to the AG Shapiro's statement, in 2021, his office helped cancel approximately $2.6 million in private Pennsylvania student loans held by 1,300 students who attended Brightwood Career Institute locations in Pennsylvania. AG Shapiro alleges Education Corporation of America (ECA), Brightwood's parent company, misrepresented its accreditation status, overstating its ability to obtain a new accreditation. The school's status was decertified in 2016, disqualifying them from Title IV Federal Student Aid Programs. In addition to multiple campuses across Pennsylvania, ECA also operated Virginia College, Ecotech, and the Golf Academy of America.

Brightwood Career Institute closed its last Pennsylvania campus in 2018, breaking promises to students to provide lifetime career counseling. Federal law allows the Department of Education to forgive student loans whenever borrowers are deceived during the student loan process. The six Attorneys General are requesting full relief through the Borrower Defense Fund for outstanding loans and student loan payments that borrowers have already repaid. So far, Attorneys General from five other states have joined AG Shapiro's effort. They include Alabama, California, Colorado, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Read the Borrower Defense Application at https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/2022-04-28-Multistate-Group-Borrower-Defense-Application-Education-Corporation-of-America.pdf.

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Attorney General Josh Shapiro# Student Loan Forgiveness# Borrower Defense Fund# Brightwood Career Center

Comments / 0

Published by

The Pocono Update is an independent news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most.

Stroudsburg, PA
676 followers

More from Pocono Update

Pennsylvania State

Gov. Wolf Endorses Local Business Success

According to an April 29th Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) press release, Gov. Tom Wolf highlights the importance of small businesses and the impact on the success of local economies.

Read full story
Monroe County, PA

Monroe County Habitat For Humanity Fundraiser Draws Huge Crowd

Image provided by Monroe County Habitat For Humanity. On Saturday, April 30th, the Monroe County Habitat for Humanity (MCHFH) hosted a warehouse sale in Tobyhanna. After Lowes donated over $350,000 worth of brand new merchandise, the MCHFH was able to put this sale together with the proceeds helping to fund Habitat for Humanity in continuing its mission to help everyone in Monroe County have a safe and decent place to live.

Read full story
Monroe County, PA

Opinion: No One Likes Long Red Lights In The Poconos

The Poconos is a place with many different ethnicities, backgrounds, vocations, and titles alike. One annoying occurrence unities us together, our dislike of long red lights. This problem that people in the Poconos had the displeasure of dealing with ever since the ill-considered rapid expansion of an almost desolate landscape to one populated with strip malls, gas stations, restaurants, and shopping outlets. Making a left turn on some of these roads is the equivalent of watching paint dry for 3 mins straight, sometimes even longer. While what feels like an eternity passes with sluggish finesse. Almost everyone gets that same level of frustration when they have the light of the devil glaring into their eyes. So what is being done about it? If you live in the county of Monroe, absolutely nothing.

Read full story
1 comments

Are Menthol Cigarettes Getting Banned? Not Quite Yet.

On April 28, 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a proposed measure banning menthol cigarettes. So, are menthol cigarettes banned or what? The short answer is no. Menthol cigarettes have not been banned, and there is currently no definitive date which they may be.

Read full story

Fallout 4: Welcome To The Commonwealth! The Gang's All Here!

It's no surprise nor argument that Fallout 4, by all rights, could be considered one of the most immersive titles that could ever be created by its creator companies Bethesda, Havoc, have ever done. Incorporating all the most loved elements of the previous titles (collecting TOYS HELLOOOOO), it has also improved many of the common issues and bugs that plagued the rest of the series. Including but is not limited to:

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Who Will Qualify For Newly Proposed $2,000 Stimulus Package?

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf stopped in Reading, PA, on Thursday, April 28th, to promote his American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program. If passed, the new proposal would provide $2,000 to select households in Pennsylvania.

Read full story
129 comments
East Stroudsburg, PA

Pocono Area Non-Profits Team Up To Provide Free And Low-Cost Medical Diagnostic Services

Photo courtesy of Charese Sanders and Metamorphosis Women's Empowerment. On Saturday, May 7th, The Metamorphosis Women's Empowerment Initiative and Passion for Christ Church will host their second annual Community women's health fair.

Read full story
New York City, NY

16 States Join Lawsuit Against United States Postal Service Over Proposed Gas-Powered Fleet

Attorneys general from 16 states and at least three major metropolitan areas, including New York City, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, filed multiple lawsuits against the United States Postal Service (USPS) on Thursday.

Read full story
11 comments
Pennsylvania State

Attorney General Announces Lawsuit Against The United States Postal Service

On April 28, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that, along with at least 16 other states and three metropolitan areas, he was filing a lawsuit against the United States Postal Service (USPS). AG Shapiro alleges that USPS's plans to replace 90% of the new fleet with gas-powered vehicles do not comply with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). According to the Environmental Protection Agency's website, the NEPA requires federal agencies to assess the environmental effects of their proposed actions prior to making decisions. Shapiro is challenging their environmental analysis, which he calls flawed, and is requesting the court vacate it.

Read full story
292 comments
Monroe County, PA

Angels and Dragonflies Partners With Labyrinth Gardens To Help Area Children In Need

Angels and Dragonflies Partners With Labyrinth Gardens To Help Area Children In Need. On May 7, Angels and Dragonflies will partner with Labyrinth Garden PA in Greentown. Their goal is to bring awareness to the children's charity and all they do for the northern part of PA. Constructed by Carol Nesco and her family, the labyrinth is one of the region's largest.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

FADE IN: CinemaCon 2022 Highlights Reveal Upcoming Blockbusters

CinemaCon is an annual gathering in Las Vegas organized by exhibitors (movie theaters), which gives movie studios such as Disney, Paramount, Warner Brothers, and others a chance to offer a look at what's coming up. Each year, it is the largest gathering of movie theater owners from around the world and is an event open to anyone within the industry and the media. This year the convention was held at Caesar's Palace, and each of the major studios was able to show sizzle reels that would excite the exhibitors and offer the promise of successful times ahead. Each major studio had something exciting to offer. Most of the announcements made at this annual event are for projects immediately on the horizon, so if a film is planned for much more than three years ahead of filming, the details about such films might be scarce. Most of the representations tend to focus on completed projects or major project announcements.

Read full story
Tannersville, PA

Last Chance For Pocono Township Spring Clean-Up

Are you looking to get rid of that trash pile that's been building up in the yard? Maybe that renovation left you with a house filled with old rugs and cabinets from the last century. If you are a resident of Pocono Township who has a load of junk to get rid of but doesn't feel like taking the trip down to the dump, then today is your lucky day.

Read full story
Monroe County, PA

Monroe County Recycling Programs Awarded $1.6 Million In Grants

According to the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Monroe County was awarded nearly $1.6 Million from the Municipal Waste Planning, Recycling and Waste Reduction Act. The 160 counties in Pennsylvania received a total of $30.5 million in Recycling Development and Implementation Grants. Counties were awarded grants for their recycling collections, education, and leaf litter pickup programs.

Read full story
Monroe County, PA

Frontier Pro Wrestling Holds Benefit For Stroudsburg Resource Officer

If anyone knows the value of supporting their community, it's Frontier Pro Wrestling. They jumped into action when they heard that Resource Officer Fred Felix of Stroudsburg High School had been diagnosed with inoperable Urachal cancer. Immediately, the posters went out that their May show would benefit Resource Officer Felix to help cover medical treatment and expenses. "...The fact is, we're a start-up, but I won't allow that to stop us from giving back to the community," said CEO Mike Cajilema.

Read full story
Tobyhanna, PA

St. Luke's Opens New Community Clinic In Tobyhanna

St. Luke's cuts ribbon for new community clinic in Tobyhanna by Mike Lynn. On Thursday, April 28th, the Pocono Services for Families and Children (PSFC) Mountain Center in Tobyhanna welcomed its newest agency, a St. Luke community health clinic.

Read full story

Picard Season 2, Episode 9: "Hide and Seek" Review

Picard Season 2, Episode 9: "Hide and Seek" Review. Someone in the writers' room of Star Trek: Picard, Season 2 came up with a cool idea: a Rambo-esque action set piece with guns blazing and explosions, and at the center of it all, the main character is an 80-year-old actor who has trouble catching his breath.

Read full story
1 comments

Cause for Panic? Netflix Loses Big For The First Time In Years

Last week was a difficult one for the streaming giant Netflix. The stock price had dropped 35%, which is the company's most significant loss since 2004. According to industry reports, ahead of the first quarter of the year, the company had initially projected a gain of 2.5 million subscribers but found themselves facing the harsh reality that they had instead lost 200,000 subscribers. While some of the losses were due to the company pulling out of Russia due to the Ukraine invasion, other factors contributed to the streaming service's startling downturn in value.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Calls Attention To Addiction And Services

April is National Alcohol Awareness Month. The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) calls attention to those suffering from Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) by showcasing the available services.

Read full story
Tobyhanna, PA

Proposed Poconos Resort Looks To Develop 100 Acres In Conservation District

According to an Environmental Alert from the Brodhead Watershed Association, Tobyhanna Township will hold a public hearing on Monday, May 2, 2022. The main topic of discussion will be proposed commercial development in special protection conservation districts. Local ordinances currently allow one cottage per acre in these districts. A developer is looking to change these ordinances to build a new resort near the Tobyhanna Creek. The Alert asserts, "If approved, all open space/wetland conservation districts will be open to future commercial development." Township Supervisors are urging all interested parties to attend.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy