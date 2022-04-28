Tobyhanna, PA

Proposed Poconos Resort Looks To Develop 100 Acres In Conservation District

Pocono Update

Photo by Sergio Carrato

By Jared Acosta

According to an Environmental Alert from the Brodhead Watershed Association, Tobyhanna Township will hold a public hearing on Monday, May 2, 2022. The main topic of discussion will be proposed commercial development in special protection conservation districts. Local ordinances currently allow one cottage per acre in these districts. A developer is looking to change these ordinances to build a new resort near the Tobyhanna Creek. The Alert asserts, "If approved, all open space/wetland conservation districts will be open to future commercial development." Township Supervisors are urging all interested parties to attend.

The hearing will occur at 9:30 AM on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Tobyhanna Township Government Center located at 105 Government Center Way, Pocono Pines, PA, 18350. All interested parties are encouraged to attend.

Broadhead Watershed Association Environmental Alert:

"Tobyhanna Township supervisors seek public comment on commercial development in open space and wetland conservation districts.

On Monday, May 2 at 9:30 AM, Tobyhanna Township supervisors encourage public comment on allowing high-density cottages, large commercial resorts, helicopter infrastructure, industrial solar farms, and numerous other possible uses in special protection conservation districts. The purpose of this open space/wetland zoned land was to "protect fragile environmental and unique natural areas from development."

The ordinance, as currently written, could allow for 100 cottages on 100 acres or a cottage per acre, which would include roads and lighting. Forest clearing, habitat fragmentation, light pollution, sewage plants, and stormwater discharges may directly impact these sensitive ecosystems.

A specific resident (Mr. Kerrick) is requesting these changes to purchase land and build a commercial resort near the Tobyhanna Creek. If approved, all open space/wetland conservation districts will be open to future commercial development."

See the ordinance here: https://files.constantcontact.com/26b761ce201/3286bf70-8e9d-4f68-9d8b-431703df7c67.pdf

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.

