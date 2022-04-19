Attorney General Calls For Overdraft Fee Elimination

Pocono Update

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWNSG_0fE2cYtB00
Customer using ATMImage provided by Pixabay

By Jared Acosta

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has joined a coalition of Attorney Generals seeking to eliminate bank overdraft fees.

The group of State Attorneys General has released a letter urging CEOs of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo to create a more fair and inclusive consumer financial system by eliminating overdraft fees in the upcoming months. According to a 2019 report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), "JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America—brought in 44% of the total reported that year by banks with assets over $1 billion."

Typically around $35 each, overdraft fees are charged when financial institutions determine an account has insufficient funds to cover pending expenses. The fees disproportionately affect lower-income wage earners who typically carry a checking account balance of a few hundred dollars or less. CFPB research shows that those who pay ten or more overdraft fees a year account for over 75% of overdraft fees nationwide- averaging $380 per year or roughly one week's pay for lower-wage earners. Banks raked in an estimated $15.5 million in overdraft fees in 2019.

"We've seen how these fees hit families and communities of color harder than others," said AG Shapiro. "It starts a vicious cycle that drives them deeper and deeper into debt. Eliminating these fees helps create a system that works for everyone."

In recent years, several banks have chosen to lower overdraft fees. Capital One eliminated them in 2021, and Citi Bank did so earlier this year. Attorneys general for California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina (all except Bank of America), Oregon, and Washington have all joined in sending the letter to bank CEOS.

Read the full prerelease:

https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/taking-action/ag-shapiro-calls-for-consumer-banks-to-eliminate-overdraft-fees

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bank overdraft fee eliminate e

Comments / 0

Published by

The Pocono Update is an independent news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Independent and unbiased, the Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most.

Stroudsburg, PA
19 followers

More from Pocono Update

Monroe County, PA

Pocono Women Turn To Only Fans To Supplement Income

Few things will snuff out the flame that is the American spirit and the American Dream. In a world where people only want to be able to accrue stable housing, income, and quality of living for themselves and their children. The crushing weight of economic inflation and cost of living (to a large extent in the Poconos area post-pandemic) has seen locals turning to eccentric alternative sources of income. Many are turning to selling their possessions on Facebook Marketplace or taking second jobs and putting in 80-hour weeks just to keep up with the increased cost of living. Others (especially young women) are turning to platforms such as Only Fans to supplement their income.

Read full story

Today's 4/20, But What Does That Mean?

The date and the time have long been synonymous with cannabis culture. Almost akin to Christmas for potheads, it's a day- and time- when millions of recreational smokers gather with their friends to enjoy some reefer. Whether they've saved some of their finest nuggets or extracts or break out the brand new bowls or bongs they've purchased from their local headshop, 4/20 is a holiday in which millions of people celebrate marijuana.

Read full story

President Biden To Close "Ghost Gun" Loophole

On April 11, 2022, President Biden and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced new measures the administration is taking to combat "ghost guns." ATF Rule 2021R-05 bans the business of manufacturing most un-serialized firearm kits, commonly referred to as "ghost guns" or "80 percenters." Officially called "blank receivers," they require additional cutting, drilling, and milling and do not meet the current definition of a firearm by the ATF. The kits can be purchased at stores or online without a background check and shipped directly to your front door. They are available in many popular styles, such as AR-15, AR-10, 1911, and several Glock models. They take, on average, one to two hours to build.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Attorney General Shapiro Opens Discussion Surrounding Opioid Settlement Funding For Pennsylvanian Residents

Pills spilling out of a containerImage provided by Steve PB and Pixabay. According to medlineplus.gov, approximately 2 million Americans are affected by an affliction known as Opioid Use Disorder. Deaths related to opioids in America are at an all-time high, with the number skyrocketing 28% from prior years (a total of over 100,000 deaths according to the CDC) annually as of November 17, 2021. While the pestilence has affected all in some way, whether it be a family member, friend, or neighbor, there is hope with this new agreement, valued at $26 billion, of which Pennsylvania is allotted $1.07 billion. The top three major players in the pharmaceutical companies (Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson) have taken accountability for their contribution to the now known endemic American crisis. Although the money they contribute to better the American people's lives is a blessing, the scars never entirely heal right when it comes to the damage done by prescription Opioids. Prescription opioids helped lay the groundwork for future prescription/non-prescription opioid addicts for generations to come.

Read full story
Monroe County, PA

Brushfires Run Rampant In Monroe County

Weather has been unusual, to say the least, in the Poconos, creating a perfect storm of wind and droughts in Monroe County, PA. On April 16th, 2022 WBRE reported firefighters rushing to the scene in the Jackson Township 200 Block of 5 Springs road to extinguish the flames that raged and started encroaching towards residential neighborhood homes. According to WFMZ, on April 15th, 2022, over five brush fires were reported in Monroe County alone. North of Walnut Port in Carbon County has also faced similar plagues.

Read full story
1 comments
Stroudsburg, PA

One Interpretation Of A Local Ordinance Has Some Screaming Fowl

In America, our justice system is often at the hands of personal discretion. While the law may be a logical construction of our civil ambitions, the interpretation and implementation of the law is ultimately left up to the individual agency of government actors. Dawn Welsh, a resident of East Stroudsburg for over 30 years, found that out the hard way.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy