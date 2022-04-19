President Biden To Close "Ghost Gun" Loophole

Pocono Update

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVpFy_0fE2KKCd00
Blank lower AR-15 receiver being milledATF.gov

By Jared Acosta

On April 11, 2022, President Biden and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced new measures the administration is taking to combat "ghost guns."

ATF Rule 2021R-05 bans the business of manufacturing most un-serialized firearm kits, commonly referred to as "ghost guns" or "80 percenters." Officially called "blank receivers," they require additional cutting, drilling, and milling and do not meet the current definition of a firearm by the ATF. The kits can be purchased at stores or online without a background check and shipped directly to your front door. They are available in many popular styles, such as AR-15, AR-10, 1911, and several Glock models. They take, on average, one to two hours to build.

According to the Gun Control Act of 1968, building a firearm for personal use without a license or paperwork is perfectly legal. However, this new rule seeks to re-classify these kits as pre-manufactured firearms. Commercial manufacturers will be required to become licensed and include serial numbers on the frame or receiver, and retailers will be required to run background checks on those purchasing. Federally licensed firearm dealers (FFLs) and gunsmiths must serialize any unserialized weapons that they take in before resale. Dealers will also be required to keep all firearm transaction records until they cease operations, at which time they must turn them over to the ATF. Under current law, FFLs must retain their records for 20 years before they can legally destroy them.

According to the ATF, there were approximately 20,000 suspected "ghost guns" recovered by law enforcement in criminal investigations in 2021, and records for approximately 1300 firearms are destroyed each year. ATF Rule 2021R-05 will take effect 120 days from now.

Read the complete text at:

https://www.atf.gov/firearms/docs/rulemaking/final-rule-2021r-05f-definition-frame-or-receiver-and-identification/downloadc

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ATF ghost gun ban firearm

Comments / 0

Published by

The Pocono Update is an independent news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Independent and unbiased, the Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most.

Stroudsburg, PA
15 followers

More from Pocono Update

Today's 4/20, But What Does That Mean?

The date and the time have long been synonymous with cannabis culture. Almost akin to Christmas for potheads, it's a day- and time- when millions of recreational smokers gather with their friends to enjoy some reefer. Whether they've saved some of their finest nuggets or extracts or break out the brand new bowls or bongs they've purchased from their local headshop, 4/20 is a holiday in which millions of people celebrate marijuana.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Attorney General Shapiro Opens Discussion Surrounding Opioid Settlement Funding For Pennsylvanian Residents

Pills spilling out of a containerImage provided by Steve PB and Pixabay. According to medlineplus.gov, approximately 2 million Americans are affected by an affliction known as Opioid Use Disorder. Deaths related to opioids in America are at an all-time high, with the number skyrocketing 28% from prior years (a total of over 100,000 deaths according to the CDC) annually as of November 17, 2021. While the pestilence has affected all in some way, whether it be a family member, friend, or neighbor, there is hope with this new agreement, valued at $26 billion, of which Pennsylvania is allotted $1.07 billion. The top three major players in the pharmaceutical companies (Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson) have taken accountability for their contribution to the now known endemic American crisis. Although the money they contribute to better the American people's lives is a blessing, the scars never entirely heal right when it comes to the damage done by prescription Opioids. Prescription opioids helped lay the groundwork for future prescription/non-prescription opioid addicts for generations to come.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Attorney General Calls For Overdraft Fee Elimination

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has joined a coalition of Attorney Generals seeking to eliminate bank overdraft fees. The group of State Attorneys General has released a letter urging CEOs of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo to create a more fair and inclusive consumer financial system by eliminating overdraft fees in the upcoming months. According to a 2019 report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), "JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America—brought in 44% of the total reported that year by banks with assets over $1 billion."

Read full story
Monroe County, PA

Brushfires Run Rampant In Monroe County

Weather has been unusual, to say the least, in the Poconos, creating a perfect storm of wind and droughts in Monroe County, PA. On April 16th, 2022 WBRE reported firefighters rushing to the scene in the Jackson Township 200 Block of 5 Springs road to extinguish the flames that raged and started encroaching towards residential neighborhood homes. According to WFMZ, on April 15th, 2022, over five brush fires were reported in Monroe County alone. North of Walnut Port in Carbon County has also faced similar plagues.

Read full story
1 comments
Stroudsburg, PA

One Interpretation Of A Local Ordinance Has Some Screaming Fowl

In America, our justice system is often at the hands of personal discretion. While the law may be a logical construction of our civil ambitions, the interpretation and implementation of the law is ultimately left up to the individual agency of government actors. Dawn Welsh, a resident of East Stroudsburg for over 30 years, found that out the hard way.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy