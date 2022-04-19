Stroudsburg, PA

One Interpretation Of A Local Ordinance Has Some Screaming Fowl

Pocono Update

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QecQy_0fDjsc1O00
Photo by Jared Acosta

By Allen Bethea

In America, our justice system is often at the hands of personal discretion. While the law may be a logical construction of our civil ambitions, the interpretation and implementation of the law is ultimately left up to the individual agency of government actors. Dawn Welsh, a resident of East Stroudsburg for over 30 years, found that out the hard way.

Last summer, she found a chicken in the parking lot of her job and took it home after saving it from running out onto North Fifth Street. Since then, she has found herself on a purge of hospitality, taking in chickens she's acquired from those who no longer had the resources to care for them. Recently she has found herself with as many as 40 hens and several roosters.

Welsh separates her chickens by gender and keeps them contained in chicken wire in the summer and an enclosure that she has built in the winter. Welsh, like many others in our agricultural region, uses her chickens for non-commercial egg production.

Welsh is not the only one in her community that has benefited from her chickens. She has given eggs to the elderly who were too at risk to go to the grocery store themselves during COVID's reign over America and continues to provide her neighbors with free-of-cost eggs to this day.

"People in my community, I give eggs to them because if you haven't seen the price of eggs, they're almost five dollars a dozen. It's Ridiculous," Welsh Testified, "Mine are organic. They're farm fresh."

However, there is a discrepancy among Welsh's neighbors over just how much of a burden her birds place on her neighborhood. While some neighbors, such as Brad Bennet, have testified that "We've not had any problems with odor." Others such as Chris Paul depict a juxtaposed situation; "...as soon as I drive up my driveway or anybody comes to the driveway to my house, that smell just hits you."

There have also been alleged instances of incessant crowing, suggesting that neighbors whose schedules force them to head to bed in the early morning hours are suffering from the noise.

Ultimately, legal action is being taken against Welsh under township ordinance 27-508, which states, "1) A maximum of five customary household pets may be kept. 2) The keeping of farm animals shall require a minimum area of three acres plus an additional ½ acre of land for each animal more than the first animal."

As zoning laws such as this one have caused some of Welsh's neighbors to face fines and even dump their chickens in fear of continued enforcement of this law, Welsh has and continues to fight back in court through the appeals process, citing selective enforcement, that chickens are not customary household pets, and that her chickens are not farm animals, and therefore are unregulated.

Phil Dailey, who is only two blocks away from Welsh, has been fined $49,500 for his birds, while Lisa Counterman, who lives only two blocks away from Dailey, was allowed to keep hers. Emily Shoop, an Extension Educator, specializing in poultry at Penn State, has testified that "Poultry are regulated differently from hooved animals or what we would consider traditional livestock…" As more and more people rally around or against Welsh's cause, only one thing is certain: the court's decision will shape the lives of those who live for and care for poultry in the region.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Stroudsburg Poconos Chicken

Comments / 0

Published by

The Pocono Update is an independent news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Independent and unbiased, the Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most.

Stroudsburg, PA
13 followers

More from Pocono Update

Today's 4/20, But What Does That Mean?

The date and the time have long been synonymous with cannabis culture. Almost akin to Christmas for potheads, it's a day- and time- when millions of recreational smokers gather with their friends to enjoy some reefer. Whether they've saved some of their finest nuggets or extracts or break out the brand new bowls or bongs they've purchased from their local headshop, 4/20 is a holiday in which millions of people celebrate marijuana.

Read full story

President Biden To Close "Ghost Gun" Loophole

On April 11, 2022, President Biden and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced new measures the administration is taking to combat "ghost guns." ATF Rule 2021R-05 bans the business of manufacturing most un-serialized firearm kits, commonly referred to as "ghost guns" or "80 percenters." Officially called "blank receivers," they require additional cutting, drilling, and milling and do not meet the current definition of a firearm by the ATF. The kits can be purchased at stores or online without a background check and shipped directly to your front door. They are available in many popular styles, such as AR-15, AR-10, 1911, and several Glock models. They take, on average, one to two hours to build.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Attorney General Shapiro Opens Discussion Surrounding Opioid Settlement Funding For Pennsylvanian Residents

Pills spilling out of a containerImage provided by Steve PB and Pixabay. According to medlineplus.gov, approximately 2 million Americans are affected by an affliction known as Opioid Use Disorder. Deaths related to opioids in America are at an all-time high, with the number skyrocketing 28% from prior years (a total of over 100,000 deaths according to the CDC) annually as of November 17, 2021. While the pestilence has affected all in some way, whether it be a family member, friend, or neighbor, there is hope with this new agreement, valued at $26 billion, of which Pennsylvania is allotted $1.07 billion. The top three major players in the pharmaceutical companies (Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson) have taken accountability for their contribution to the now known endemic American crisis. Although the money they contribute to better the American people's lives is a blessing, the scars never entirely heal right when it comes to the damage done by prescription Opioids. Prescription opioids helped lay the groundwork for future prescription/non-prescription opioid addicts for generations to come.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Attorney General Calls For Overdraft Fee Elimination

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has joined a coalition of Attorney Generals seeking to eliminate bank overdraft fees. The group of State Attorneys General has released a letter urging CEOs of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo to create a more fair and inclusive consumer financial system by eliminating overdraft fees in the upcoming months. According to a 2019 report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), "JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America—brought in 44% of the total reported that year by banks with assets over $1 billion."

Read full story
Monroe County, PA

Brushfires Run Rampant In Monroe County

Weather has been unusual, to say the least, in the Poconos, creating a perfect storm of wind and droughts in Monroe County, PA. On April 16th, 2022 WBRE reported firefighters rushing to the scene in the Jackson Township 200 Block of 5 Springs road to extinguish the flames that raged and started encroaching towards residential neighborhood homes. According to WFMZ, on April 15th, 2022, over five brush fires were reported in Monroe County alone. North of Walnut Port in Carbon County has also faced similar plagues.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy