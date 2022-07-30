Wellness And Wellbeing In The Japanese Way

As well as sushi, sake, and forward-thinking technology, the Japanese are also renowned for their wisdom regarding wellness. In Japanese society, many of these wellbeing practices stem from centuries of ancient wisdom. As a result of the widespread practice of wellness arts in Japan, the country has a happy aging population, as well as a population that manages long working hours with greater balance than we in the west.

In this article, we have compiled our favorite Japanese wellness practices that you can practice wherever you are, and that lead to a peaceful, harmony-filled life.

Onsen

Despite the fact that bathing isn't an Olympic sport, Japan would be the world champions without a doubt. Thousands of mineral-rich natural baths have long been thought to have healing properties thanks to the country's volcanic geography. Onsen (meaning natural hot spring in Japanese) are natural wellness treatments used to treat various ailments, from skin problems and stress to tired muscles and aching bones.

Various types of baths are known for their different mineral compositions, from milky sulfur onsens to anemic-friendly iron onsens to carbonated hydrogen baths. You can't beat a long, mineral-rich bath, regardless of whether you have an ailment.

Ikigai

A purposeful approach to our daily lives is the idea behind this idea. The Japanese tend to dedicate their entire attention to the task at hand, rather than multitasking.

Creating a delicately plated meal or bento box can be a great example of this.

You can even turn your actions into a form of meditation when you dedicate yourself to the task at hand.

Jiriki

Jiriki refers to self-power and is derived from Japanese Buddhism. We can reach nirvana by tapping into our own strength and truth, as opposed to Tariki (another power). Jiriki helps us to realize that the only thing standing between us and true liberation is us. As a result, Jiriki advises us not to rely on external powers, truth, or testimony, but to instead connect with our own power through meditation.

What is the best way to practice Jiriki?

Jiriki requires that you work for yourself, not rely on books or gurus for answers. You can become aware of the body through a dedicated meditation practice, allowing you to find truth, alignment, and understanding.

Among its benefits are to cure chronic pain, release toxins, balance Qi, and improve overall wellbeing through yoga techniques, self-administered massage, and seated meditation.

Wabi Sabi

The Japanese concept of wabi sabi runs deep in their hearts and minds: 'wabi' means appreciating beauty in simplicity, and 'sabi' means transcendence. There is a common misconception that it is only about appreciating imperfection. Western misinterpretations of kintsugi are more common, however.

"Authentic beauty" is what wabi sabi is really about. A falling cherry blossom, a haunting melody, a kiss are all the more beautiful for their transient, unrefined natures. We are all moved by different things, so it varies from person to person.

Shinrin-Yoku

Shinrin-Yoku, which originated in Japan in the 1980s, means 'bathing in the forest atmosphere'. This eco-therapy practice and exercise inspires individuals to engage in eco-experiences taking into consideration the welfare of nature as they disconnect from a fast-paced, urban environment. In order to alleviate stress and burnout related disorders, the concept involves mindfully exploring all five senses in a natural environment,

To help fatigued workers take a break without going too far, a Japanese government agency came up with the idea of spending time in a laurel forest. A technologically advanced and developed country, Japan's work environment has a stressful and arduous climate, and it's no wonder 58.3% of employees felt insecure and troubled at work in 2017. On a forest bathing retreat, you can breathe in the fresh aromas and open your ears to the crescendos of nature.