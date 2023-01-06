Your next full nights sleep is in the palm of your hand. White Noise to the rescue.

PlumpChickWrites

When was your last nights best sleep?

That weekend getaway by the ocean(?) A bonfire in the sand against the setting sun melting into crashing ocean waves. An active summer day thick with humidity, and all you can hope for is a night of steady heavy rain to lull you to dream land. And when the rain finally falls, delivers just the perfect song of sleep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iyu80_0k4yYr3d00
Beach bonfirePhoto byPinterest

I don’t know about you but I love and long for those moments that deliver amazing nights of blissful complete sleep. So much so, I’ve gone as far as to buy those sounds. Rolling waves crashing against the shore. Heavy rain. Sometimes thunderous. And I’m certain you have too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Atkd_0k4yYr3d00
RainPhoto byPinterest

White Noise.

The calming beauty that is ‘White Noise’ has a rooted history in our “Get-up and GO!” society. The sleep inspiring sound producing device originally “dubbed the SleepMate”, was created and marketed as a sleep tool to drown out noise that prevents a good nights sleep. Preparing you for your mornings “Get-up and GO!” It’s original sound, a continuous SWOOSH. Blowing away any need to count pesky sheep.

Fit for travel.

Older devices of White Noise were a bit clunky. Took up too, much night-stand space. The newer ones not lasting very long. One bump in the night by your furry better half, and onto the floor it goes followed by the garbage bin. And what of those last minute travel plans, where deadlines need to be met and a sound nights sleep is just what the bags under your eyes and a nearly fried brain ordered. Many original sleep devices didn’t travel very well. Or at all. Left useless on your night stand at home when you need it most.

That was then. Now, all you have to do is open ‘Settings’ on your iPhone. Your own personal White Noise machine is literally in the palm of your hand.

And here’s how you get there. On your iPhone go to:

  • Settings
  • Accessibility
  • Audio/Visual
  • Background Sounds
  • Sounds

From there you get to choose from 6 soothing background sounds/noises. Balanced Noise; Bright Noise; Dark Noise(think, a snowstorm); Ocean; Rain; and Stream. It’s that easy.

My impatience got the best of me.

I first tried the 6 background sounds out at a clients house. Yup! I was at work. But my mind was already on my couch napping. Her cat and I, immediately loved Dark Noise and Ocean. It added a nice element of quiet distraction from the pitching tv in the background. And my client 4 feet away couldn’t hear a thing. And for a brief moment, myself and Patches(clients cat) were whisked away to a small cabin in the woods snuggled in front of a fireplace. Protected from the snow storm outside as Dark Noise whipped about the sturdy logs. And then, at the shore. Watching the Ocean waves batter the sand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03eXMm_0k4yYr3d00
Snowstorm at the cabinPhoto byPinterest

You get the picture.

So tonight when you hop in bed and do your best not to run down the rabbit hole of your favorite social media app knowing full well you need some serious rem sleep, do yourself a favor and don’t. Instead, set your alarm, go to your settings, select accessibility, scroll up to audio/visual, select background sounds, turn on Background Sounds, then turn on the sandman noise of your dreams that will have you soundly sleeping in no time. And if by chance the following days ’To Do List’ gets ahead of you and you need to step back and regroup, pop in your earbuds, and allow the calming sound of White Noise to bring you back to center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7lRH_0k4yYr3d00
ForestPhoto byPinterest

Be well. Sleep well. And Happy New Year!

