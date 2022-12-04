Skin lightening cream attributed to vision loss of Somalian born Minnesota mother.

A Minnesota mother is dealing with the loss of her peripheral vision after extensive use of a skin lightening cream. A face and body cream with excessively high levels of mercury.

According to the Minnesota Poison Control System, the woman, originally from Somalia, had been suffering from a multitude of symptoms that led her to contact her doctor. After testing was performed by her GP, and results were submitted to the local health authorities, the (MPCA) Minnesota Pollution Control Agency decided to make a home visit to the woman’s residence. The first of two home visits, one year apart.

There they discovered alarming levels of mercury found in various spots throughout her home. In her children’s bedrooms, the washing machine and on various other daily used and touched items. Agents from the MPCA found several empty skin lightening jars in her home from abroad, with limited information of the jars ingredients. After testing the remains of the jars, results showed levels of mercury 4000 and 7000 times higher than acceptable levels. Even though mercury was not one of the ingredients listed.

Stock image of skin lightening client and the results. Photo by Pinterest Stock Image

The woman, who’s name has not been posted nor released, most likely suffered a variety of ailments and pains before seeking medical attention. Symptoms associated with mercury poisoning (can) include - but not limited to - changes in vision and hearing. Numbness in fingers and toes. Numbness around the mouth. Irritability, tremors and memory issues.

So why mercury? Why is such a highly toxic ingredient being used in face creams such as skin lightening products?

A bit of history first…

Mercury, Atomic number 80, ‘Hg’ on the element chart also known as ‘quicksilver’, is the “only metallic element known to be liquid at standard conditions for temperature and pressure.” This natural occurrence has made it attractive to many as an additive to face creams. Mostly, skin lightening creams. Even though it has been proven to be dangerous if not deadly with continuous use.

Quicksilver aka mercury on the periodic chart Photo by Pinterest Stock Image

Mercury can be inhaled, easily absorbed through the skin and mucus membranes.

Its fatal companionship with humans dates back as far as Greek mythology. The ancient Greeks used mercury sulfide (cinnabar) in their ointments.

And according to folklore, the magic of ‘quicksilver’ poured into a wooden statute of Venus, was made to move by the genius of Daedalus. A skillful architect and craftsman. Father of Icarus. Who flew too, close to the sun, and well, we know how that turned out.

Once thought to be an element of immortality in elixirs and a healing ingredient during the earliest of dynasties in China and Tibet, mercury has been proven to be an angel of death in disguise.

Utilized by rulers of extravagance during the dawn of Egyptian history, one known king had a basin made and filled it with mercury. An array of gorgeous and delicately made pillows were placed on top of the mercury. There this king would lay. To be lullabied by the movement of the liquid killer.

How is such a toxin allowed to be used?

In 1973 the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) banned mercury use in cosmetics with levels higher than 1 ppm. Parts per million.

While the United States has restrictions set for mercury usage in cosmetics, one can readily purchase cosmetics, mostly skin lightening creams from overseas with high doses of mercury as an ingredient. With most labels failing to put mercury in any form, on the labels.

And it’s used as an ingredient because mercury blocks melanin in the skin.

Melanin is a natural substance in the body. All bodies. It produces eye, hair and skin pigmentation. The more melanin the body produces, the darker your skin will be. Hence, mercury being a main ingredient in skin lightening creams.

Knowledge of it as a danger doesn’t seem to matter. So what does?

Studies have been extensively executed proving the dangers of continued mercury use. And to this day it is used in fluorescent lighting, barometers, float valves and scientific research applications. It does have its suitable, if not, good means of usage. Cosmetics is not, and should not be one of them. But the numbers in profit may prove why it’s here to stay.

According to Global Industry Analysts, Inc., skin lighting creams on the global market is estimated to bring in profits totaling $8.8 billion in 2022. And by 2026, estimated to top $11 billion plus. Greed and self hate is feeding the beast.

Losing her sight wasn’t enough. She went back for more.

When the MPCA returned to the home of the Minnesota mother, after one full year to run more tests, they discovered that the Somalian born mom had two new beauty products in her home. Both purchased within the state. One of the empty jars was a skin lightening cream. The other not advertised as such. Being that these jars were bare and offered no product to test, the team decided to sample test unopened versions of the same products. Again, the results were alarming. Both products showed the mercury levels were 11000 and 18000 times the allowed usage.

Quick reminder, the FDA bans anything higher than 1 ppm.

Where to go from here.

Urine samples from the mother and one of her children on the second home visit showed her mercury levels exceeded a worrisome dose of 9 times the normal level. Her child wasn’t far behind.

Her peripheral vision is gone. And with continued use of her skin lightening creams her central vision could go as well.

Mercury poisoning can stay in the brain for up to 20 years. Doing irreversible damage to the kidneys, nervous system, digestive and immune systems. There is no cure for mercury poisoning. But there is a treatment for those with extreme levels in the body.

Chelation therapy.

It’s a collection of medicines that bind to the mercury and help it leave your body. It is a process. Weekly and sometimes bi-weekly IV treatments lasting for 30 minutes each session over the course of many months. And it isn’t cheap. Total treatment can be as costly as $5000.

The price of a jar to lighten melanin.

The excessive use of skin lightening and/or bleaching creams has a long history. And a poisonous one. It’s costly, painful and effects more than just You. Mercury used in creams applied to the face and body can be inhaled by those around you. Your children, spouse, even your co-workers. The handle or doorknob you touch, they touch. The towel you use, the cup you hold. It’s shared.

In the end.. just love the body you’re in. Including your skin. Dark spots and all.