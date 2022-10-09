NYC ComicCon 2022 has arrived!

Stranger Things Monster PlumpChickWrites

For the second time in my life I went to NYC ComicCon. Both times with my husband who swears up and down he’s not a geek or nerd or fan, and yet.. WE BOTH ARE. I wear my geekness and fandom as a badge of honor. I wave that flag! Lol!

This year we met up with my BiL. He’s turning his passion into fortune and business so he spent hours upon hours, waiting in lines to buy for resell, while we walked about just in awe of some of the amazing costumes - pure artistry - and the many many booths.

When I tell you there was something for everyone, there really was and is.

First - Let’s start with travel. We drove in on Thursday morning by way of the Turnpike North. Huge mistake going in, but a welcomed relief upon leaving with our bags. It took us just under 90 minutes from exit 12. Madness I tell you! We walked 6 miles from car park, making our way to Jacob Javits Center, walking about, and heading back to the car. We were done by 2pm. Arrived at 11a. And while leaving was and is, always a smoother ride, especially when you sit your bum in your own car seat, I recommend taking public transit. And if, in another 10 years we return, we will take public transit.

Second - Prepare your feet. I wore thigh high boots. They’re sexy and paired well with my Princess Leia, type “Afro puffs” but were murder on me feet and pinched toes after a full day and 6 miles. And while many wore masks, many didn't. We came masked prepared. Be wise and judgement free. It's flu season and some were already sneezing and coughing. Do you! Be safe.

Third - Be prepared to spend on food. Hotdogs are $6. I nearly passed out. Not gonna lie, that was the scariest, most daunting thing we saw all day. Lol! But the options were fantastic and plentiful. Vegan, Asian bowls, Curry, Meats, popcorn, smoothies and alcohol serving bars were well placed about the massive space. The second level was established as a “food court” and was well used. Just above the “food court” was a conference type space where several meet and greets were taking place. Anime sit downs with video watch, and a plethora of bean bags for lounging and rest.

Fourth - I can only speak of the two I’ve attended, this being the second, but this event was so well done. From traffic and navigating on the sell/booth floor, to long lines checking in, moving swiftly. All the lines were long. Well, 80%. For the real deal fans, some had a waiting time up towards 2 hours. But according to my BiL, well worth it.

Fifth - Whether you want to or NOT! You will leave with something. I for one have no regrets of purchasing my first ever collectible actions figures that I will NEVER remove from their packaging. John Wick Action figures if you must know. I purchased two, to the jealousy of my husband. I saw them first. Those are marriage rules according to me. They are in the simplest of wording… AMAZING!

Last but not least, go as you are. However you are, however you want. I suffer from social anxiety and definitely felt some pressure prior to arriving. The crowds, the crowds, the crowds! But that was quickly put to rest once passing in. The energy was so kind, and welcoming and engaging. So many of us were bumping into one another, followed by “sorries” “my bad” “excuse me” I had to check myself to see if we had crossed North to Canada. Lol! I kid you not. Many crowds can feel overwhelming and aggressive. NYC ComicCon 2022 was not that crowd. I am so happy we attended. And not just because of Mr. Wick, but it was a day dare for me and hubby. One well overdue. Also, there was this amazing old school style t-shirt booth that reached near the ceiling. Wrapped around a large section of the floor and reminded us of the old Union Flea Market, from back in the day! Anyone remember that glorious place? The second I saw it I was transformed. It was a lovely sight to see.

So if you have the time, the walking shoes and money, GO to NYC ComicCon 2022. You won’t be disappointed.