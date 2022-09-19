All hail Gigi Stoll! This woman is on a mission to eradicate the Spotted Lantern Fly one bottled concoction at a time.

Swarm of SLF’s on tree Patch

Stoll, a resident of Hells kitchen has formed a six member crew with plans to patrol their neighborhood several days a week, armed with a concoction of vegetable oil, Dawn dish detergent and water. In my head, we’re already the best of friends, and fellow warrior of heart. The gentle, but toxic to the SLF concoction is meant to kill the pests on contact. My knees and ankles wish I had known about this mixture sooner. Due to their swift speed and ability to jump and fly, I come down fast and hard on the little buggers. My only reprieve(?) the bigger they are, they slower they seem to be. This years SLF’s are considerably larger than last years.

Can someone please share with me how are they so much bigger this year?

Stoll, a native Texan transplant, has had enough of the invasive species in her Hells Kitchen hood.

“It’s kind of hard for me not to notice it when it’s in my building, on the walls. It was like a plague,” Stoll said of the invasion.

Last week Stoll and a crew member patrolled the Javits Center area towards the 40’s. Leaving behind smushed winged bodies in their wake.

“People and cars stopped us on the street [this week] and asked us how to make the mix and what to do because they were all suffering the same issue,” the terminatrix said.”

I wish my fellow neighbors here in Middlesex county felt the same. I often get odd stares on my walks and stomps of SLF death through the park. Like myself, Gigi Stoll sees the beauty in our East Coast foliage. I often think about buying praying mantis in bulk and spreading them about. Of course I won’t, but, the thought has crossed my mind.

Praying mantis and chickens/Roosters seem to be their only predator.

When asked further about her desire to create this 6 person crew surely needed in every neighborhood all over NJ, NY and PA, she replied, “I consider myself a citizen naturalist. We have so much beautiful flora and fauna and we have something causing so much destruction. This is about community and coming together.”

I agree, Gigi. I agree.

Information provided by the NYPost app.