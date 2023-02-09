Ordering Wine Like a Pro: A Beginner’s Guide to Impressive Restaurant Wine Selection

Wine Bottles Photo by adobe

Ordering wine at a restaurant can be a bit intimidating, especially if you’re not familiar with the different types and styles of wine. But with a little bit of knowledge and confidence, you can become a pro at ordering wine and impressing your dining companions.

First, it’s important to know the basic types of wine. There are red, white, and rosé wines. Red wine is made from dark grapes and has flavors and aromas of berries, plums, and spices. White wine is made from white grapes and has flavors and aromas of citrus, apples, and pears. Rosé wine is made from a blend of red and white grapes and has flavors and aromas of strawberries, raspberries, and watermelon.

When you’re ready to order wine at a restaurant, start by telling the server what type of wine you’re interested in. For example, “I would like to order a bottle of red wine, please.” The server may ask you to specify further by asking if you prefer a specific grape variety or region. If you’re unsure of what to order, feel free to ask for recommendations from the server or sommelier.

It’s also important to consider the wine’s sweetness level. Wines are typically classified as dry, off-dry, or sweet. Dry wines have little to no residual sugar, while sweet wines have a higher level of residual sugar. If you’re unsure of your preference, ask the server for a dry wine with medium acidity and moderate tannins.

When the wine arrives, the server will present the bottle and ask you to inspect it for any flaws. Check the label and make sure it is the correct wine you ordered. Take a moment to appreciate the wine’s color and aroma, before taking a small sip to taste it. If you find the wine to be unsatisfactory, do not hesitate to send it back and request a different bottle.

When it comes to ordering wine by the glass, the server will typically pour a small amount for you to taste before pouring the entire glass. This is an opportunity for you to confirm that you like the wine before committing to a full glass.

When it comes to pairing wine with food, it’s important to consider the flavors and textures of the dishes you’re ordering. A full-bodied red wine pairs well with a hearty, rich meat dish, while a light white wine pairs well with seafood or a salad. If you’re unsure of what wine to pair with your meal, ask the server for a suggestion.

Another important factor to consider is the price of the wine. Many restaurants offer a wine list with a range of price points, so it’s important to have a budget in mind when ordering. Keep in mind that more expensive wines are often of higher quality and have more complex flavors, but that doesn’t mean that there are no good wine options at lower price points.

Lastly, don’t be afraid to ask questions or speak up if you’re not satisfied with your wine. The server and sommelier are there to help and guide you through the wine-ordering process. Remember, ordering wine at a restaurant is all about enjoying the experience and finding a wine that you love.

In summary, Ordering wine at a restaurant can be intimidating, but with a little bit of knowledge and confidence, you can become a pro at ordering wine and impressing your dining companions. Know the basic types of wine, specify what you would like, consider the wine’s sweetness level, inspect the bottle, and taste before committing to a full glass, pair the wine with food, consider the price, don’t be afraid to ask questions or speak up if you’re not satisfied.

Happy Wine Drinking!

