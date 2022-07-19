Choose the Best Fitness App for You in 3 Simple Steps

*(This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.)

Fitness Apps are programs specifically designed for use on mobile devices like watches, tablet PCs and smartphones. Their main purpose is to help build exercise habits, track and measure progress, and improve overall health and wellness.

There are literally thousands of health and fitness applications being offered in app stores. In recent years, there has been a surge in demand, and it is estimated that in 2020 alone, more than 71,000 new health and fitness products were launched by app developers globally.

A simple google search for the keywords 'fitness app' will yield multiple pages which are mostly reviews promising the 'Best' or the 'Top Ten' Fitness Apps available in the market. The search results give a general idea of the level of competition in the mobile app space; everyone fiercely vying for views and consumer impressions.

With a vast multitude of options to choose from and with critics and experts alike not showing a clear consensus on which apps are the 'Best' or should be in the 'Top Ten'; it is easy to get sidetracked in the search for a Fitness App that is the best fit for you.

We here in Pliagility believe that finding the best need not be a complicated task. We will not further complicate it by offering a list of what we consider to be the best wellness and fitness apps out there, but rather make it simple by focusing on the key element - YOU.

Ease of Use - You should be able to get started quickly. The user interface is straight forward and easy to navigate and understand. Availability of in-app quick guides and video snippets are encouraging signs that you have a great app.

Highly Customizable - You are a unique individual with a unique set of needs, abilities, interests, challenges, and goals. A good Fitness App should allow you to input health information like your age, weight, body measurements, your current fitness level, as well as list and define your various health and fitness goals. Building a personal profile like this will help you match to the right program and address your specific needs.

A critical requirement is that it should be able to support your schedule. Fit your Fitness Plan into your life, not the other way around.

A critical requirement is that it should be able to support your schedule. Fit your Fitness Plan into your life, not the other way around.

Encourages and Inspires - Fitness Apps have the capacity to motivate, even more so when aligned to personalized goals. Self monitoring or the ability to track and measure results has been shown to be the most influential parameter to achieve higher benefits for motivation and physical activity .

Make sure your app allows you to take and upload progress photos.