Recess is a critical part of a child's day

Play. Learn. Thrive. with Alanna Gallo

As parents, we often overlook the importance of recess in our children's lives. Recess is an essential part of a child's development and can have long-lasting effects on their social, physical, and cognitive abilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtVzg_0lKHogtp00
Photo byAlanna Gallo

The Benefits of Recess

Recess is a critical part of a child's day, furnishing them with the chance to cultivate social abilities, concentrate, gain knowledge, and participate in physical exercise. Recess can be beneficial for a child's mental health, providing an opportunity to reduce tension and anxiety.

Here are 7 benefits of recess:

  • Recess offers children the chance to hone their social skills, enabling them to cooperate with others and develop problem-solving strategies while building relationships and gaining self-confidence.
  • Recess also gives kids a chance to connect with their classmates in an easygoing atmosphere, which can help them develop cooperative skills and devise solutions while also improving their interpersonal relationships and self-assurance.
  • Recess gives children a chance to hone their social skills by forming relationships and bolstering self-assurance.
  • Recess also gives kids a chance to practice focusing on tasks for extended periods of time without getting distracted or bored. This type of concentration helps improve cognitive function, which is essential for learning new things both inside and outside the classroom.
  • Research shows that regular breaks during school days benefit students’ academic performance since they allow them to recharge their minds after long periods of study or work.
  • Physical activity during recess improves fitness levels and increases energy levels throughout the day so kids have enough energy to get through their day. Exercise releases endorphins which help reduce stress levels, too; so when kids come back from recess, they’re more relaxed and better able to concentrate on their studies than before they went out into the playground.
  • Finally, mental health benefits are another key reason why recess should be encouraged in schools: children can boost their self-esteem and emotional regulation by participating in activities such as sports or games. And even just being outdoors surrounded by nature has been proven to have calming effects that promote emotional wellbeing too – something we could all benefit from now more than ever.

Recess is a vital part of the school day, allowing children to hone their social skills and concentration. Through recess activities such as running around or playing games, children can learn valuable lessons about teamwork and communication.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parenting# Recess# Play time# Kids# School

Comments / 0

Published by

Alanna Gallo is dedicated to combating parental burnout by empowering parents to move away from Pinterest perfection and embrace a simpler approach to raising children. She is also a mother of four little ones and holds a master’s in teaching.

Stamford, CT
65 followers

More from Play. Learn. Thrive. with Alanna Gallo

The benefits of playing in the mud for kids

When you think about your kids playing in the mud, your first thought is most likely how difficult it will be to clean them up afterward, but there are so many benefits to mud play for kids that it is definitely worth the mess! Whether your child needs sensory skills, fine motor skills, or even an immune system boost, the creative outlet of mud play provides all those benefits and more.

Read full story

Child-led learning activities to try

This post may include affiliate links and I may earn commission if you make a purchase through these links. The most important thing I will stress about child-led learning is remaining hands-off. If you see your child struggling with something, you don’t always have to jump in and help. That often turns into the parent just doing the action, and the child does not learn how to do it.

Read full story

The benefits of child-led learning

There are many benefits of child-led learning. It can be very beneficial for a child's intellectual development as well as their social and emotional development. You will start to see them reach developmental milestones while playing and doing activities they created and enjoy.

Read full story

What is child-led learning?

Letting your child lead their learning is not always easy, but it can benefit their development. It allows them to explore and create in their environment and base their learning on interesting things. I’ll explain more about the benefits and details of child-led learning and provide examples of what that may look like in your home.

Read full story
1 comments

Simple sensory activities for toddlers

This post may include affiliate links and I may earn commission if you make a purchase through these links. Sensory play and sensory activities are some of the most talked about parental “must-dos.” And rightly so. Research shows that sensory activities help infants and toddlers in various ways, from aiding in language development to cognitive growth.

Read full story

How to organize bulky toys and large play sets

This post may include affiliate links and I may earn commission if you make a purchase through these links. Have you ever noticed that as your child gets bigger, so does their toy collection? So how do we even begin to organize large toy playsets and keep them from being an eyesore? Let me help you! Whether or not you have a playroom, you can find creative and efficient ways to store these larger toys in your home.

Read full story
1 comments

Strategies for Preventing Overstimulation in Kids

While calming an overstimulated child is important (obviously), it's equally as important to learn how to AVOID overstimulation as best you can. This is going to look different for each family and even different for each child in the same family.

Read full story

Calming an Overstimulated Child: Tips and Strategies for Parents

Attribution: all content and ideas are my own. We've all been there - our children are overstimulated, and nothing seems to work. Whether it's too much TV, playing with friends, or a trip to the store that has them on edge, calming an overstimulated child can feel overwhelming (and often triggering for parents, especially if you're in public.)

Read full story
6 comments

The Importance of Early Childhood Education [Everything you need to know so your child can thrive]

As a parent, you want what's best for your child. You want them to be happy and successful in life. And one of the best ways to set them up for success is to invest in their education. That's why early childhood education is so important. It gives children a strong foundation on which to build their future.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy