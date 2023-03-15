Calming an Overstimulated Child: Tips and Strategies for Parents

We've all been there - our children are overstimulated, and nothing seems to work. Whether it's too much TV, playing with friends, or a trip to the store that has them on edge, calming an overstimulated child can feel overwhelming (and often triggering for parents, especially if you're in public.)

But don't worry. I've been there and done that. A ton.

Let’s talk about what overstimulation is in young children and how you can calm your little one down when they're overwhelmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hlagk_0lHmqgpp00
Photo byPexels

What is Overstimulation?

Overstimulation is a state of being overwhelmed by too much sensory input or stimulation. It can affect children and adults alike, but it’s especially common in young children who are still developing their coping skills.

The causes of overstimulation can vary from individual to individual but some potential sources include loud noises, bright lights, large gatherings or events with many people present (e.g., birthday parties), changes in routine or environment (such as going on vacation), certain foods and drinks that contain caffeine or sugar, and excessive screen time.

Overstimulated child symptoms can be things like...

The major signs of overstimulation in children can vary, but some common ones include:

  1. Irritability or moodiness: Children who are overstimulated may become easily frustrated, irritable, or upset.
  2. Hyperactivity or restlessness: Overstimulation can also cause children to become very active and unable to sit still. This can also cause difficulty sleeping.
  3. Difficulty concentrating: Children may have trouble focusing on tasks or following directions when they are overstimulated.
  4. Sensory overload: Overstimulation can cause a child's senses to become overloaded, leading to physical symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, or nausea.
  5. Avoidance or withdrawal: Some children may try to cope with overstimulation by withdrawing from social situations or avoiding certain activities.
  6. Tantrums or meltdowns: Overstimulation can sometimes lead to emotional outbursts, such as tantrums or meltdowns.

What is the impact of overstimulation?

The effects of overstimulation on a child's development can be significant. Overwhelmed children may become easily frustrated when they cannot complete tasks due to lack of focus, which could lead to low self-esteem if the child feels like they're not good enough because they “can't do anything right."

They may also have difficulty regulating their emotions, resulting in frequent tantrums and meltdowns when faced with stressful situations.

Finally, prolonged periods of feeling overwhelmed can cause physical exhaustion, further impacting the child's ability to cope with daily activities such as schoolwork and playtime with friends.

Overstimulation can be overwhelming for children, but by understanding the signs, causes and effects of it, parents can better equip themselves to help their children calm down.

Now let's talk about how to calm a child that is overstimulated.

How to Calm an Overstimulated Child

It can be difficult to manage an overstimulated child. It's especially difficult if we, as parents, are triggered and not regulating our own emotions. So first and foremost, make sure you regulate yourself before attempting to help calm an overstimulated child. You'll be able to be more helpful if you are in a good head space.

There are several strategies that parents can use to calm an overstimulated child in the moment:

  1. Provide a quiet space: Find a quiet space for your child to relax, away from any loud or overstimulating noises.
  2. Offer comfort: Provide comfort by holding your child, cuddling or offering a favorite blanket or stuffed animal.
  3. Deep breathing exercises: Teach your child some simple deep breathing exercises like inhaling and exhaling slowly to help them relax.
  4. Sensory activities: Sensory activities like playing with play dough, a stress ball or kinetic sand can help a child to focus on that and calm down.
  5. Offer a snack or drink: Provide your child with a healthy snack or drink to help regulate blood sugar levels which can sometimes contribute to overstimulation.
  6. Reduce visual and auditory stimulation: This simply means to reduce the amount of light and noise. You can do this by dimming the lights, turning off screens, or closing blinds. You might even consider bringing in white noise or calming music (depending on the child this might make it better or worse.)


