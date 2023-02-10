SC Department of Health and Human Services Public Service Announcement

(Sponsored Content)

Public Notice of 1915(c) Home and Community-Based Waiver Amendments and HASCI renewal

SC DHHS PUBLIC NOTICE: 1915(c) Home and Community-Based Waiver Amendments and Head and Spinal Cord Injury 1915 (c) Waiver Renewal Application

The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) gives notice that it intends to file waiver amendments with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the following 1915 (c) waivers operated through the Office of Waiver and Facility Services: HIV-AIDS (SC.0186), Community Choices (SC.0405), Mechanical Ventilator Dependent (SC.40181), and Medically Complex Children (SC.0675). The Intellectual Disability/Related Disabilities (ID/RD) (SC.0237) and Community Supports (SC.0676) waivers operated by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) will also be amended. The proposed effective date of these amendments is July 1, 2023.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) gives notice that it intends to file a five-year renewal application for the 1915(c) Home and Community Based (HCBS) Head and Spinal Cord Injury (HASCI [SC.0284]) waiver. The program is operated by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) and will be submitted to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The proposed effective date of this waiver renewal is July 1, 2023.

SC DHHS will hold two public webinars to review proposed changes:

HCBS Waiver Renewal

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2 p.m. Registration Link:

https://scdhhs.webex.com/scdhhs/onstage/g.php...

HCBS Waiver Renewal

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2 p.m. Registration Link:

https://scdhhs.webex.com/scdhhs/onstage/g.php...

If you have a question or comment regarding this renewal action, please send it to the following mail or email address prior to March 1, 2023.

Email: comments@scdhhs.gov

Mail: Attention: Michelle Abney

Office of Waivers and Facility Services

South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

Post Office Box 8206

Columbia, SC 29202-8206