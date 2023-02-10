SC Department of Health and Human Services Public Service Announcement

Columbia, South Carolina -The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SC
DHHS) proposes waiver amendments related to:

  • Public Notice of 1915(c) Home and Community-Based Waiver Amendments and HASCI renewal
  • SC DHHS PUBLIC NOTICE: 1915(c) Home and Community-Based Waiver Amendments and Head and Spinal Cord Injury 1915 (c) Waiver Renewal Application

The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) gives notice that it intends to file waiver amendments with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the following 1915 (c) waivers operated through the Office of Waiver and Facility Services: HIV-AIDS (SC.0186), Community Choices (SC.0405), Mechanical Ventilator Dependent (SC.40181), and Medically Complex Children (SC.0675). The Intellectual Disability/Related Disabilities (ID/RD) (SC.0237) and Community Supports (SC.0676) waivers operated by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) will also be amended. The proposed effective date of these amendments is July 1, 2023.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) gives notice that it intends to file a five-year renewal application for the 1915(c) Home and Community Based (HCBS) Head and Spinal Cord Injury (HASCI [SC.0284]) waiver. The program is operated by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) and will be submitted to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The proposed effective date of this waiver renewal is July 1, 2023.

SC DHHS will hold two public webinars to review proposed changes:

HCBS Waiver Renewal
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2 p.m. Registration Link:
https://scdhhs.webex.com/scdhhs/onstage/g.php...

HCBS Waiver Renewal
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2 p.m. Registration Link:
https://scdhhs.webex.com/scdhhs/onstage/g.php...

If you have a question or comment regarding this renewal action, please send it to the following mail or email address prior to March 1, 2023.

Email: comments@scdhhs.gov
Mail: Attention: Michelle Abney
Office of Waivers and Facility Services
South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
Post Office Box 8206
Columbia, SC 29202-8206

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aS2bJ_0kjW1GGE00
SC DHHS is proposing waiver amendments affecting HASCI and Community-Based Waivers.Photo byDDSN

I am a journalist with 30+ years of experience working in the fields of natural resources, non-profit, education, research and disabilities and special needs. I will be reporting about the events that affect the disabled and special needs community.

Columbia, SC
614 followers

