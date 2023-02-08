Arc of South Carolina Offers Free Workshop on Estate Planning for Families with Dependent Children with Disabilities

The Arc of South Carolina's Estate Planning Workshop will be held on February 21 on Zoom. Photo by Courtesy of the Arc of South Carolina

Cayce, South Carolina - The Arc of South Carolina is offering Life Care Planning: Making the Future More Secure for your Dependent with Special Needs workshop on February 21, 2023, at 6:30 p.m via Zoom.

This free workshop will discuss what a Life Care Plan is, and the steps recommended to create one for a loved one with special needs. As a caregiver of a dependent with special needs, the single most important issue, regardless of the age of the dependent, is what will happen to your dependent after your passing. There are some needs that will always be present and they must be carefully considered and planned for appropriately.

This workshop will address such critical issues as protecting government benefit eligibility for Supplemental Security Income and Medicaid, creating Special Needs Trusts, the importance of a Will, Guardianship, Financial Strategies including ABLE Accounts and preparing Letters of Intent.

Why is it important that families do estate planning?

"It is your legal voice providing clear direction to your family or the caregiver on maintaining the person with disabilities' current and future lifestyle," Arc of Low Country Executive Director Bernard Johnson said. "It also lays the foundation for other resources that the caregiver can you to supplement the person with disabilities lifestyle without disqualifying them from any other entitled benefits they might be receiving."

Attendees will learn about the comprehensive steps, available resources, and necessary tools to help develop your personal agenda - a customized path that will keep you on track as you consider what’s right for your situation. Following the planning stages can help insure the type of care and quality of life for your loved one’s well-being today and tomorrow.

When there is no will, the State of South Carolina determines how the resources are divided. Through this process, the person with disabilities may inherit assets that will disqualify them from the current services they are receiving.

