South Carolinians Can Support Disabled Seniors During Tax Season

Columbia, South Carolina — The ElderCare Trust Fund awards grants to non-profit organizations that create programs to help South Carolina's seniors live in dignity at home. Only non-profit organizations are eligible to receive grants from the Fund.

Help South Carolina seniors age in their homes and avoid institutionalization by donating to the ElderCare Trust Fund.

“The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired SC (ABVI) was thrilled to receive a multiyear grant from the ElderCare Trust Fund as it allowed ABVI to provide senior clients with critical orientation and mobility training for three years. This type of training includes learning travel skills including how to safely walk with a white cane and move through one’s various environments such as public spaces, one’s home, assisted living facility, using public transportation, using stairs and so much more,” Chief Development Officer Anne Reid for Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired said. “Developing these skills is essential to the health and safety of seniors with visual impairments as it helps reduce their risk of falls, increases mobility and thus helps combat isolation, fosters a healthier lifestyle and even leads to a better quality of life. ABVI is grateful for the investment from ElderCare Trust Fund into its mission and services.”

ABVI Chief Development Officer Anne Reid talked about how the ElderCare Trust Fund grant helped seniors with visual impairments. Photo by Courtesy of Eldercare Trust

Check Line 28 of your state income tax and complete a brief form. For an explanation visit — https://aging.sc.gov/programs-initiatives/eldercare-trust-fund

Some of the programs funded by the ElderCare Trust Fund include the following:

Anderson Interfaith Ministries

Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired SC

Feonix Mobility Rising

Lakeview Empowerment Center

Sumter United Ministries

The ARK of SC

Under One Roof

The ElderCare Trust Fund does not make awards directly to individuals. One-hundred percent of donations to the ElderCare Trust Fund go to funding programs that provide services to seniors.

“The South Carolina Department on Aging ElderCare Trust Fund awards grants to non-profit organizations that align with our vision to ensure our seniors can enjoy an enhanced quality of life in their communities while they age with choice and dignity,” South Carolina Department on Aging Director Connie Munn said. “Join in by making a contribution. Remember, it’s not too late to check line 28!”

Contributions can be made to the ElderCare Trust Fund by: