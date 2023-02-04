Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility Morning

(Sponsored Content)

Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina State Museum has an Accessibility Morning meet and greet with Esteban, the Pea Green Crayon from Drew Dewalt's The Day the Crayons Came Home children's book on February 11, 2023. This program provides free access for families of children, teenagers, and young adults who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and a quieter and calmer setting at the South Carolina State Museum.

Meet Esteban, the Pea Green Crayon at the SC Museum Accessibility Morning. Photo by Courtesy of Philomel Books

Guests who are neurodiverse, autistic, have sensory issues or have other disabilities can experience the museum’s exhibitions at their own pace and enjoy other special activities. South Carolina DDSN will be attending as a program partner to hand out sensory toys and activities for children and provide parents program resources and useful information.

Accessibility Morning Schedule:

9 – 11 a.m. | Sensory Room Available

9 – 10 a.m. | Program Partners Present

9:30 – 9:45 a.m. | Character Meet-and-Greet with Pea Green Crayon

9:45 a.m. | Select Sensory Show – Tom & Jerry 4D *

An ASL Interpreter will be available during the 9:30 a.m. story time and the 9:45 a.m. sensory show. ASL interpretation is provided by certified interpreters through the SC School for the Deaf and Blind.

*Sensory Friendly Shows will alternate monthly between planetarium and 4D theater experiences. Shows feature lowered volume, however 4d experiences still include enhanced effects, including bursts of air, rumbling seats, leg ticklers, bubbles and snow, lighting effects, and squirts of water. Accessibility Morning shows are free but space is limited.

The general admission to Accessibility Morning is free for participants and their families.

Online Pre-Registration is encouraged. Click HERE to register.